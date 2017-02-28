Doris Marguerite Gregg

Quincy, WA

Doris Marguerite Gregg, 98 years old, of Quincy, WA, went home to be with her

Lord and Savior on February 22, 2017. She was born to Fred and Martha

Klingback on September 26, 1918, in Nyssa, OR, at the Owyhee headgate. She

grew up in the Owyhee community, attending grade school and was active in the

local community church. She graduated from Nyssa High School in 1937. Doris

was a member and youth leader in the local 4-H Club, earning a scholarship to

Oregon State College.

Doris married George T. Gregg in 1942. She traveled by train from Oregon to

Athens, GA, to marry her soldier, who had left the Nyssa area to go to war.

She worked during the war in the fruit and vegetable processing industry to

buy the farm in Nyssa that she and George would farm after World War II. They

sold that farm and moved to Quincy, WA, in 1952 to continue farming.

Doris was active in children and youth ministries at Quincy First Baptist

Church. She taught Sunday school, directed Vacation Bible Schools, and was the

children’s song leader in these activities. She also enjoyed singing in duets,

quartets and choirs. Community activities also kept Doris involved: leading

4-H Clubs, participating as a member, leader and teacher in Extension

Homemaker’s and Garden Club.

Doris was a very resourceful homemaker, making full use of her garden and

orchard by canning, freezing and drying produce. She would collect, dry and

shell walnuts to give as gifts. She enjoyed her flower garden with many roses,

irises and whatever met her fancy. Crafting was also an ever changing and

diverse hobby. Sewing was an important skill used in serving others, whether

making a sister’s wedding dress, sewing clothing for herself, daughters,

mother or sisters. She was well known for her hospitality and cooking skills

in the family and church.

In later years Doris enjoyed the presence of grandchildren, great-

grandchildren, as well as others that she took on as “her kids.”

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas II; son, George

Thomas III; parents; two sisters; two brothers; and grandchildren, John and

Patricia Zacher. She is survived by children: Annette (Roger) Zacher of

Sunnyside, WA, Janice Gregg of Albany, OR, and Rebecca Gregg of Quincy, WA;

grandchildren: Valerie Zacher, Miriam, Nathaniel, Elijah, Nathan, Jeremiah,

Janelle and Samuel Gregg. She has 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-

grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA. A Celebration of Life

Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017, at First Baptist

Church, 707 J Street SW, Quincy, WA. Graveside services will be held after the

service, followed by a reception at First Baptist Church. Please leave a

memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with

arrangements.