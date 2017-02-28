PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday as he deals with swelling and soreness in his injured left knee.

The 76ers have ruled Embiid out indefinitely. He has not played since Jan. 27 after suffering a bruised left knee and has missed 16 of Philadelphia’s past 17 games.

Embiid said he experienced swelling in his knee after going through a full practice Thursday.

The 76ers are 13-18 with Joel Embiid in the lineup…