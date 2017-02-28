The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi37° Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Empty Bowls hosts showcase and gala reception

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

PESHASTIN — The Empty Bowls program will host a Leavenworth artists’ showcase and gala reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road.

Bowls created by artists for the 2017 Empty Bowls program will be on display. Those in attendance will have a chance to view, bid on or purchase bowls. The event will include wine, appetizers and music.

Tickets cost $10 and are available online or at the door. Remaining bowls will be auctioned…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 