Empty Bowls hosts showcase and gala reception

PESHASTIN — The Empty Bowls program will host a Leavenworth artists’ showcase and gala reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road.

Bowls created by artists for the 2017 Empty Bowls program will be on display. Those in attendance will have a chance to view, bid on or purchase bowls. The event will include wine, appetizers and music.

Tickets cost $10 and are available online or at the door. Remaining bowls will be auctioned…