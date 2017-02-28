Experts urge immigrants to know their rights
WENATCHEE — Immigration attorneys from the Northwest Justice Project and NW Immigrant Rights Project, both nonprofit legal-aid groups, urged the more than 120 parents gathered Monday at the Wenatchee School District’s monthly meeting of the Migrant/Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee to know their rights.
Here are some of their top tips for undocumented workers approached by local or federal law enforcement:
- Never present false documents.
- Never try to run away.
- Don’t open the door to law-enforcement officers unless shown a…