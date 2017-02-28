Fire district staff honored at awards banquet

QUINCY — Grant County Fire District 3 held its annual awards banquet Feb. 10 at the Quincy Community Center.

Approximately 120 staff, volunteers, spouses, retirees and guests attended the event.

Colonial Market of George was recognized as the Employer of the Year.

Individual awards included:

Doug Batey: Station 35 George most active

Scott Cook: 15 years of service

David Durfee: 15 years of service

Ross Massey: Rookie of the Year

Gabe McKay: Most active volunteer of the year, Chief’s award, Station…