Funeral Service Directory

Wednesday, March 1

Marlin Craig, 94, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 4

Patricia M. “Patsy” Michael, 78, of Cashmere: 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Mission Creek Community Club, 4724 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.