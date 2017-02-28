Hell Hounds Rugby team beats Kitsap

BREMERTON — The Wenatchee Valley Hellhounds Rugby Club opened up the spring Pacific Northwest Rugby Union season with a victory over the Kitsap Renegades 33-17. The game was played in Bremerton on Saturday.
Alex Dotter and Paul Jagla scored one try apiece and Jagla also kicked four conversions. LJ Huereca scored three trys and was also named player of the game. The team travels to Portland, Ore. to play ORSU Rugby Club on March 4.
…
