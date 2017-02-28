The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi40° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Immigrant-rights talk packs bilingual parent meeting

by Christine Pratt
Safety, Public
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — About 35 parents normally show up for the Wenatchee School District’s monthly Migrant/Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee meetings.

More than 120 parents filled the gym at John Newbery Elementary for Monday’s meeting, drawn by one of the three agenda items — a talk about immigrant rights.

“It would be safe to say that they wouldn’t be here if they weren’t worried,” said meeting facilitator Cynthia Valdez of widespread concern about the prospect of deportation under the new administration of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 