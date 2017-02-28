The Wenatchee World

Jones tagged as Cardinals’ franchise player

by World news services
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals placed the “non-exclusive” franchise tag on the outside linebacker Monday, his 27th birthday.

In the last four seasons, Chandler Jones is one of four players with at least 40 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

With the non-exclusive designation, Jones can sign an offer sheet with another team. If the Cardinals choose not to match, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

