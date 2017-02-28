Jones tagged as Cardinals’ franchise player

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals placed the “non-exclusive” franchise tag on the outside linebacker Monday, his 27th birthday.
In the last four seasons, Chandler Jones is one of four players with at least 40 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.
With the non-exclusive designation, Jones can sign an offer sheet with another team. If the Cardinals choose not to match, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.