Local workshops to show how social media clicks with business

LEAVENWORTH — Five days of training on using digital tools to boost business will be hosted this month by a local social media expert.

April Welch, owner of Social Media School NCW, will conduct Social Media Training Week from March 20 to 24 at the Leavenworth Community Workspace, the shared office-and-event center at 217 8th St., Suite 200.

The event will offer “intensive exploration of social media topics” each morning, with afternoon one-on-one lab sessions designed for professionals to receive…