Mr. Basketball players announced for each classification

RENTON — Mr. Basketball — Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale).
4A POY — Cameron Cranston (Union)
3A POY — Nate Pryor (West Seattle)
2A POY — Roberto Gittens (Foss)
1A POY — Corey Kispert (Kings)
2B POY — Luke Lovelady (Life Christian Academy)
1B POY — Trazil Lane (Lummi Nation)
…
