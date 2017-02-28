The Wenatchee World

Mr. Basketball players announced for each classification

by World news services
RENTON — Mr. Basketball — Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale).

4A POY — Cameron Cranston (Union)

3A POY — Nate Pryor (West Seattle)

2A POY — Roberto Gittens (Foss)

1A POY — Corey Kispert (Kings)

2B POY — Luke Lovelady (Life Christian Academy)

1B POY — Trazil Lane (Lummi Nation)

