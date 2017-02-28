The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

This Afternoon

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Snow Showers

Nine to compete for scholarships in Miss East Cascades Pageant

by Mike Irwin
WENATCHEE — Nine young women from the Wenatchee Valley and beyond will compete here this month in the 2017 Miss East Cascades Scholarship Pageant.

The event, a preliminary to the Miss Washington Pageant, will present contestants from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Kittitas counties in competition for scholarships based on volunteer service, academics, style, and success and leadership skills.

The pageant will be held at 7 p.m. March 11 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets…

