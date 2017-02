WENATCHEE — Vivian Noyd has been arguing since she was a little girl. So much so that her mother, Jennifer, volunteered to start a speech and debate team when the now Wenatchee High School senior debate champion was in middle school.

“I’ve loved to argue and play devil’s advocate since I was a little kid,” Vivian Noyd said.

She has added technique to her natural abilities and has walked away with most of the top awards in the district and…