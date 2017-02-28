Pangborn aims to land direct San Francisco flights

EAST WENATCHEE — The Port of Chelan County wants you to leave your heart in San Francisco, but your cash with them.

The port, which manages Pangborn Memorial Airport, will seek the help of businesses around North Central Washington, including those in Quincy, in raising $400,000 needed to land a $750,000 grant.

The money from the federal government comes from fees paid by foreign airlines flying over the U.S., not the taxpayer, said Craig Larsen, business development director for the…