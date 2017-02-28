Philippines condemns beheading of German hostage

MANILA — The Philippines and Germany condemned on Monday the beheading of an elderly German captive by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militants who posted a video of the killing after a deadline for a $600,000 ransom passed.

The video showed a machete-wielding militant behead Jurgen Kantner. The German had appealed for help twice in short video messages, saying he would be killed if ransom were not paid.

Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the Philippine peace process, said officials had exhausted…