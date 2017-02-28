Plum breaks all-time NCAA women’s scoring record with 57-point outburst

Kelsey Plum woke up Saturday without much of a voice and feeling under the weather.

The Washington Huskies star wasn't thinking this would be the day she'd become the all-time scoring leader in NCAA women's basketball. She was more concerned about grabbing bites of applesauce during timeouts.

But then, Plum has always had a flair for the dramatic. Pouring in a career-high 57 points that carried No. 11 Washington to an 84-77 victory, the 5-foot-8 senior point guard from Poway, Calif.,…