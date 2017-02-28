Presentation will discuss ecological diversity of Okanogan region

TONASKET — The Okanogan Highlands Alliance will host “Ecosystems of the Okanogan,” a Friday presentation by Andy Stepniewski at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

The 6:30 p.m. presentation will discuss the ecological diversity of the Okanogan region from snowy alpine mountaintops to the semi-arid shrub-steppe zones.

A dinner, benefiting the Community Cultural Center, will be served at 5:15 p.m. and costs $9 or $8 for CCC members or $5 for children 12 and under. The menu will include…