Ava, a 2-year-old pitbull mix, and Bohdi Austin Oden, 16 months, cuddle on a chair in the Oden home. Bohdi is the son of Jerod and Julie Oden of Monitor. (Provided photo/Julie Oden)

Send us your photos

We’re looking for photos of cute kids and pets taken in North Central Washington within the past year to include in Reader Scrapbook. Send large and/or high-resolution photos, with contact phone number, by email to francis@wenatcheeworld.com, with “Your News Reader Scrapbook” in…