Ava, a 2-year-old pitbull mix, and Bohdi Austin Oden, 16 months, cuddle on a chair in the Oden home. Bohdi is the son of Jerod and Julie Oden of Monitor. (Provided photo/Julie Oden)
Send us your photos
We’re looking for photos of cute kids and pets taken in North Central Washington within the past year to include in Reader Scrapbook. Send large and/or high-resolution photos, with contact phone number, by email to francis@wenatcheeworld.com, with “Your News Reader Scrapbook” in…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.