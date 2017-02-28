The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi37° Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Scholarships available for future teachers

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — The Delta Kappa Gamma — Zeta Chapter of North Central Washington is seeking applicants for the $1,000 Ruby Long Recruitment Grant and the $1,000 Marje Stegeman Scholarship.

Applicants must be female high school graduates from Chelan or Douglas counties who have been accepted into a college education program.

The Ruby Long Recruitment Grant will help a student who has financial need and a commitment to teaching. The Marje Stegeman Scholarship is for an education major who has a family…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 