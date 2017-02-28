Second Harvest distribution planned for March 23

SOAP LAKE — Second Harvest will hold a mobile food bank distribution at noon March 23 in the parking lot of the Soap Lake First Baptist Church, 322 S. Division St.
The distribution is free and open to the public; no appointment or documentation is required.
About two dozen volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information about volunteering, contact Jack Eaton at jeaton@microsoft.com or 787-6352.
