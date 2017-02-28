The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi37° Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Rain/Snow

Second Harvest distribution planned for March 23

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

SOAP LAKE — Second Harvest will hold a mobile food bank distribution at noon March 23 in the parking lot of the Soap Lake First Baptist Church, 322 S. Division St.

The distribution is free and open to the public; no appointment or documentation is required.

About two dozen volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information about volunteering, contact Jack Eaton at jeaton@microsoft.com or 787-6352.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 