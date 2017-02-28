U.S. Jewish centers report another wave of hoax bomb threats

NEW YORK — Jewish community centers and schools in at least 11 U.S. states reported getting bomb threats on Monday, the JCC Association of North America said, the fifth wave of such threats this year that have stoked fears of a resurgence of anti-Semitism.

The threats, all of which appeared to be hoaxes, were received in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. For some centers, it was the second or third…