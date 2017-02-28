The Wenatchee World

WSU men sweep UW: Cougars bounce Huskies, sweep season series

by Jacob ThorpeThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
PULLMAN — Washington State outdid the normal Senior Day conventions to send off its four departing players before their final home game, which was a gratifying 79-71 win over Washington to complete the program's first sweep of its rival since the 2010-11 season.

There was the typical walk to center court with family members and flowers. There was the requisite video montage showing highlights from the careers of Charles Callison, Conor Clifford, Ike Iroegbu and Josh Hawkinson.

There was also…

