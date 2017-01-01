Arthur H. Middleton

Wenatchee, WA

Arthur H. Middleton, 84, a long-time resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on

Monday, December 26, 2016, in Malaga, WA. Art was born in Bellingham, WA, on

February 21, 1932, to John Augustus (Gus) Middleton and Yuma Catherine Frazier

Middleton. Art was raised in Ellensburg, WA, where he attended local schools.

He worked several different jobs in his teenage years in order to help support

the family.

Art began working at the Alcoa plant in Wenatchee in 1952, and was employed

for 40 years, until his retirement in 1992. Art was elevated to general

supervisor in 1970 and spent his final 22 years of employment as the head of

the Electrode plant. Art met Sharon Shales in Wenatchee in 1960, and they were

married that same year in Coeur D’ Alene, ID. Art and Sharon have two

children, Don, born in 1964, and Julie, born in 1967. Art and Sharon loved

family time with their kids, and spent a lot of weekends camping when the kids

were young and into their teenage years. There was a lot of time for resting,

relaxing, playing cards and fishing with family and friends. As Art closed in

on retirement, he started golfing, and he enjoyed spending many hours on the

golf course with family and friends.

Art is survived by his wife, Sharon of Wenatchee, WA; son and daughter-in-law,

Don and Kim Middleton of Stephenville, TX; daughter, Julie Middleton-Duran of

Wenatchee, WA; and grandchildren: Alyssa and Matthew Pugh, Emily and Whalen

Garza, and Ian Arthur Middleton, all of Lubbock, TX. Art was preceded in death

by his parents; and his seven siblings.

Our family wishes to express our sincere love and gratitude to the following:

Central Washington Hospital ER Staff and Confluence Health Hospice Team, the

Neurology ICU Team at Harborview, the Therapy Team at Regency Wenatchee, the

Res Care Nurses, and our newest friends at Tuscany Cottage for their superior

care and compassion. To Dr. Joseph Tornabene and Nurse Bev for granting dad

the best Neurology Care possible. Also, for their assistance in our time of

need, thanks to the NCW Vets serving Vets, Serve Wenatchee Valley, The Home

Depot Team, The Cascade Auto Center Volunteers and Finally, our love and

gratitude to the Tamngin Family and Mr. Timothy Shales for their hours of work

and loving support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at King’s Orchard Church of Christ in

Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, January 2, 2016, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bob

Lenderman officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be at the

Wenatchee City Cemetery, on Tuesday, January 3, at 9:15 a.m. Arrangements are

by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.