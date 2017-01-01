Arthur H. Middleton
Arthur H. Middleton
Wenatchee, WA
Arthur H. Middleton, 84, a long-time resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on
Monday, December 26, 2016, in Malaga, WA. Art was born in Bellingham, WA, on
February 21, 1932, to John Augustus (Gus) Middleton and Yuma Catherine Frazier
Middleton. Art was raised in Ellensburg, WA, where he attended local schools.
He worked several different jobs in his teenage years in order to help support
the family.
Art began working at the Alcoa plant in Wenatchee in 1952, and was employed
for 40 years, until his retirement in 1992. Art was elevated to general
supervisor in 1970 and spent his final 22 years of employment as the head of
the Electrode plant. Art met Sharon Shales in Wenatchee in 1960, and they were
married that same year in Coeur D’ Alene, ID. Art and Sharon have two
children, Don, born in 1964, and Julie, born in 1967. Art and Sharon loved
family time with their kids, and spent a lot of weekends camping when the kids
were young and into their teenage years. There was a lot of time for resting,
relaxing, playing cards and fishing with family and friends. As Art closed in
on retirement, he started golfing, and he enjoyed spending many hours on the
golf course with family and friends.
Art is survived by his wife, Sharon of Wenatchee, WA; son and daughter-in-law,
Don and Kim Middleton of Stephenville, TX; daughter, Julie Middleton-Duran of
Wenatchee, WA; and grandchildren: Alyssa and Matthew Pugh, Emily and Whalen
Garza, and Ian Arthur Middleton, all of Lubbock, TX. Art was preceded in death
by his parents; and his seven siblings.
Our family wishes to express our sincere love and gratitude to the following:
Central Washington Hospital ER Staff and Confluence Health Hospice Team, the
Neurology ICU Team at Harborview, the Therapy Team at Regency Wenatchee, the
Res Care Nurses, and our newest friends at Tuscany Cottage for their superior
care and compassion. To Dr. Joseph Tornabene and Nurse Bev for granting dad
the best Neurology Care possible. Also, for their assistance in our time of
need, thanks to the NCW Vets serving Vets, Serve Wenatchee Valley, The Home
Depot Team, The Cascade Auto Center Volunteers and Finally, our love and
gratitude to the Tamngin Family and Mr. Timothy Shales for their hours of work
and loving support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at King’s Orchard Church of Christ in
Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, January 2, 2016, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bob
Lenderman officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be at the
Wenatchee City Cemetery, on Tuesday, January 3, at 9:15 a.m. Arrangements are
by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
