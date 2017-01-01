Bonnie Sue (Peterson) Fitzpatrick

Bonnie passed from this world on December 28, 2016, after a courageous fight

with cancer. She was a special person who loved animals, gardening, camping,

fishing and especially her family. Bonnie moved from Bellevue, WA, to

Wenatchee, WA, in 1998, with her two young daughters, whom she raised alone.

She met her husband, Terry Fitzpatrick, in 2008, at a friend’s wedding and

they were married in 2010. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and

friend who gave everything she had to all of us in her life. She will be

greatly missed by us all. Bonnie worked at the Senior Center and Wenatchee

School District nutrition services. Many of you will remember her from the

Eastmont Pharmacy, where she worked for ten plus years as a clerk, cashier,

stocker and expert gift wrapper. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She

gave a mountain of gifts to family and friends every year. Her last outing was

Christmas shopping. Her spirit of giving pervaded all aspects of her life.

Bonnie’s infectious smile and sense of humor was an uplift to anyone who met

her.

Bonnie was preceded in passing by her father, Gene Peterson, who she dearly

loved and is now reunited with. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Phyliss

Peterson; husband, Terry Fitzpatrick; daughters, Amanda and Kathleen

Cleveland; granddaughter, Alivia Lopez; and ex-husband, John Cleveland.

A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2016, at 2:00

p.m. in the gathering room at the Wild Rivers Sports Bar and Grill in East

Wenatchee.