Bonnie Sue (Peterson) Fitzpatrick
Bonnie Sue (Peterson) Fitzpatrick
Bonnie passed from this world on December 28, 2016, after a courageous fight
with cancer. She was a special person who loved animals, gardening, camping,
fishing and especially her family. Bonnie moved from Bellevue, WA, to
Wenatchee, WA, in 1998, with her two young daughters, whom she raised alone.
She met her husband, Terry Fitzpatrick, in 2008, at a friend’s wedding and
they were married in 2010. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and
friend who gave everything she had to all of us in her life. She will be
greatly missed by us all. Bonnie worked at the Senior Center and Wenatchee
School District nutrition services. Many of you will remember her from the
Eastmont Pharmacy, where she worked for ten plus years as a clerk, cashier,
stocker and expert gift wrapper. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She
gave a mountain of gifts to family and friends every year. Her last outing was
Christmas shopping. Her spirit of giving pervaded all aspects of her life.
Bonnie’s infectious smile and sense of humor was an uplift to anyone who met
her.
Bonnie was preceded in passing by her father, Gene Peterson, who she dearly
loved and is now reunited with. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Phyliss
Peterson; husband, Terry Fitzpatrick; daughters, Amanda and Kathleen
Cleveland; granddaughter, Alivia Lopez; and ex-husband, John Cleveland.
A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2016, at 2:00
p.m. in the gathering room at the Wild Rivers Sports Bar and Grill in East
Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy