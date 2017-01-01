Donna M. (Garrett) Hinderman

Wenatchee, WA

Donna M. Hinderman, 84, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Saturday, December

24, 2016, at Highgate Senior Living. She was born in Bellingham, WA, on

September 24, 1932, to Harry and Penelope Garrett. She graduated from

Bellingham High School in 1950, and attended Western Washington University,

until her marriage to George Hinderman on December 29, 1951, in Bellingham.

They lived in various cities while George was beginning his teaching career,

before settling in Wenatchee in 1961. Donna worked for the Wenatchee School

District as a classified employee for 35 years. She started in 1966 at

Sunnyslope Elementary, then worked at Columbia Elementary. She transferred to

Wenatchee High School, in 1976, to work as the Library Secretary, until her

retirement in 2001. Family was very important to Donna and she was also very

involved with her Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal. She directed the Youth Choir

for many years, and also coordinated Vacation Bible School. She was active in

a couple of Guilds at the church and worked on the Worship Committee. She also

served on the vestry. Donna’s hobbies included sewing, knitting and

crocheting, as well as other various crafts. She also loved to read, making

her job in the library a favorite.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, George; her brothers, Harold and

Dave; and her sister, Patricia. She is survived by her children: Mark

Hinderman and Kelly Severson of Wenatchee, WA, Mary Kate (Katie) and Alan

Himes of Auburn, WA, and Penelope (Penny) and Pete Hedman of Wenatchee, WA;

grandchildren: Garrett (Erika), Nathan (Chandra), Veronica (Mike), and Eric;

great-grandchildren: Ella, Toni, Caitlin, Corbin, Carsen, Storm, and

Sebastian: and great-great grandchildren, Triniti and Isaiah.

There will be a service at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wenatchee, on

Saturday, January 7, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and

memories on the online guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by

Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home.