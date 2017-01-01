For the Record | Building permits

Chelan County

Nov. 1

Local Tel Building LLC, 201 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, commercial wall sign

Airro Construction Company, Inc., 2455 Summit Blvd., Manson, $47,152, accessory structure

Anderson Residential Design, 25401 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $188,870, single-family residence

Nov. 2

Dovex Fruit Company, 1705 N. Miller St., $104,612, new commercial structure

Brenda J. Dunn and Alfred C. Higgins, 1845 Maple St. 4, no valuation, residential plumbing

Scott and Amy Olson, 1547 Methow St., no valuation, residential mechanical

Thomas Rowe and Judith Dubuque JTRS, 1200 Summer Hill Place, no valuation, residential mechanical

Joseph B. Winter, 1421 Appleridge St., no valuation, residential mechanical

JWS Design Inc., 300 Highway 97A, Chelan, $302,145, single-family residence

Jerald L. and Angela S. Bennett, 775 Majestic View Drive, $144,701, single-family residence

Nov. 3

Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1717 Danny Boy Lane, $170,253, single-family residence

Wenatchee Productions Inc., 11 S. Mission St., no valuation, commercial mechanical

Harvey R. Ventrello, 718 Washington St., no valuation, residential miscellaneous

Danielle R. Marchant, 718 Yakima St., no valuation, residential plumbing

Abe Lopez, 9607 North Road, Peshastin $27,418, single-family residence

Donald and Patricia Essick, 8661 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $168,687, single-family residence

Bradley J. and Jennifer Fischer, 240 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $308,748, single-family residence

Bradley J. and Jennifer Fischer, 240 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $29,954, accessory structure

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 124 Sarah Drive, $172,815, single-family residence

Tom Kirchgessner et al, 590 Chelan Trails Road, Manson, $19,814, accessory structure

Nov. 4

Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1721 Danny Boy Lane, $222,441, single-family residence

RLH Homes LLC, 50 Howser Road, Chelan, $159,920, single-family residence

Nov. 7

One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 16150 River Road, Leavenworth, $84,888, single-family residence

Jim E. and Jennifer K. Oatey, 30 Lee Place, Chelan, $93,000, new construction

Harper Homes, LLC, 825 American Fruit Road, $56,844, accessory structure

Nov. 8

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 1, no valuation, commercial wall sign

Joshua Potter, 11 Bridge St., no valuation, commercial demolition

Kurtis L. Wyant, 130 Boyd Loop Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

McCue Construction, LLC, 55 Vignito Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Barton J. and Sue E. Harmeling, 105 Via Vista Lane, Chelan, $195,404, single-family residence

Grette Associates, LLC, 8250 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $67,000, dock accessory

Grette Associates, LLC, 580 Roses Lake Drive, Manson, $41,300, dock

Nov. 9

A Home Doctor Inc., 1510 Elijah Court, $238,011, single-family residence

518 North LLC, 518 N. Wenatchee Ave., $69,000, commercial tenant improvement

Jane A. Hoxsey, 1111 Appleland Drive, $5,774, residential alteration

Mayra Bustos, 205 N. Miller St., no valuation, residential miscellaneous

Nov. 10

Seeds Learning Academy LLC, 1221 N. Western Ave., $112,009, commercial alteration

KSBMLB Investments LLC, 1712 Danny Boy Lane, $346,261, new residential duplex

Beal Co LLC, 115 Orondo Ave., $15,000, commercial tenant improvement

135 Holdings LLC, 135 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, commercial demolition

Steel Structures America, Inc., 696 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $21,600, accessory structure

Steel Structures America, Inc., 720 Easy Street, $22,680, accessory structure

Nov. 14

A Home Doctor Inc., 568 Sebastian Way, $152,239, single-family residence

Linda K. and Scott N. Strandjord, 1895 Broadview, no valuation, residential plumbing

Linda K. and Scott N. Strandjord, 1895 Broadview, no valuation, residential miscellaneous

Cowell Custom Design and Construction, 63 Willow Point Road, Manson, $190,713, single-family residence

Nov. 15

Belisario and Martha A. Pulido, 1467 Melissa Way, $152,924, single-family residence

Markus J. Stockman, 2109 Yarrow Road, no valuation, residential swimming pool

Douglas E. Gardner, 111 Fuller St., no valuation, residential re-roof

Douglas Christianson Family Trust, 1717 Angela St., no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 16

Grette Associates, LLC, 1155 Washington Ave., Chelan Falls, $75,000, dock accessory

Grette Associates, LLC, 8272 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $15,000, dock

Nov. 17

Country Cabins and Mobile Park LLC, 3601 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mobile home

Graybeal Sings, Inc., 25 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, no valuation, sign

Nov. 18

John S. Sortor, 802 Yakima St., no valuation, residential mechanical

David Claughton, 17910 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $10,125, accessory structure

Grette Associates, LLC, 80 Roses Lake Lane, Manson, $30,000, dock

James G. and Marjory R. Sackett, 485 Sayman Flats Road, Chelan, $40,000, dock

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 394 Ridgewood Drive, Manson, $148,120, single-family residence

Nov. 21

Conrad Cadman, 905 S. Wilson St., no valuation, residential demolition

Wenatchee School District No. 246, 2106 Springwater Ave., no valuation, residential demolition

Kelsey and Ken Urness, 750 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $1,500, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 608 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $120,553, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 606 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $120,553, single-family residence

Prestigious Patios, LLC, 2455 Summit Blvd., Manson, $58,100, accessory structure

Prestigious Patios, LLC, 2455 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Nov. 22

Ronald W. Myers, 1115 McKittrick St. Space 9, $4,183, residential alteration/addition

Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1746 Brambling Brae Lane, $227,075, single-family residence

Riverside and Ninth Apartments LLC, 769 Riverside Drive, $30,000, commercial tenant improvement

Doug and Kathy Falkenberg, 597 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Nov. 23

Clint R. and Lori Ann Combs, 1000 Highway 150 Space 56, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Nels G. Soderstrom, 19 Miller Road, Chelan, $13,500, accessory structure

Legacy Unknown, 14240 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory structure

Nov. 28

Water Works Properties LLC, 2 Fifth St., $141,750, commercial alteration

JWS Design Inc., 223 Meraki Lane, Manson, $38,273, accessory structure

Fidel and Irma Verduzco, 7120 Highway 971, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 919 Easy St., $175,197, single-family residence

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 919 Easy St., $20,792, accessory structure

Nov. 29

Shane W. Schooler, 1218 Brown St., no valuation, residential mechanical

Richard Bachmann, 21622 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $102,816, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings, LLC, 876 First St., $94,894, single-family residence

Nov. 30

Three Hierarchs Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., no valuation, commercial demolition

Jeb and Galen Sorom, 2142 Sunrise Circle, $35,000, residential alteration

Douglas County

Nov. 1

Douglas K. Baker, 2680 N.W. Cascade Ave., $4,000, remove supporting wall, replace with structural

Peter and Tonya Doman, 12 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $32,116, joint use dock, boat lifts and trail

Highland Orchards, 867 Highland Orchard Road, Bridgeport, $129,792, rebuild existing garage

Prime Construction LLC, 2169 Maryhill St. S.E., $163,429, single-family residence

Prime Construction LLC, 2154 Maryhill St. S.E., $163,429, single-family residence

Chapacka LLC, 525 S. Iowa Ave., $176,886, single-family residence

Nov. 2

Karin A. Lee, 2523 N. Astor Ave., no valuation, gas insert and gas line

Taylor M. and Angela M. Jones, 3 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $344,011, single-family residence

NCW Empire LLC, 3142 N.W. Delcon Court, $320,851, single-family residence

Nov. 3

T-Mobile Polaris Data Center, 4405 Grant Road Building A, $36,313, storage modifications

John E. Horsfall, 225 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $15,100, rebuild existing deck

Nov. 4

Thomas Gausman, 2820 6th St. S.E., $4,000, wood burning insert

Nov. 7

George and Charlotte Loveland, 11 Ohrazda Lane, $80,805, addition

Nov. 9

Roger C. Mark, 2601 N.W. Columbia Ave., $1,500, install egress window in basement

Mary K. Bailey, 62 Bailey Way, Brewster, $158,004, single-family residence

Nov. 10

Wilbert J. Epoch, 2726 10th St. N.E., $5,227, bathroom addition

Matthew and Leah New, 7 Spring Canyon Road, Orondo, $51,480, storage building

Matthew and Leah New, 7 Spring Canyon Road, Orondo, $23,400, post frame building addition

Nov. 14

Steve and Christina Leffingwell, 540 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $110,000, manufactured home

Prime Construction LLC, 2201 Maryhill St. S.E., $174,155, single-family residence

Nov. 15

Ophir Orchards Partnership, 10 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing

Ophir Orchards Partnership, 8 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing

Shawn and Deanne Lipp, 2350 8th St. S.E., $5,000, covered porch and new windows

Timberwood Homes LLC, 1984 Legendary Lane S.E., $296,720, single-family residence

Nov. 16

Kirk D. Dietrich, 2301 N.W. Alan Ave., $9,516, addition

Kirk D. Dietrich, 131 23rd St. N.W., $3,000, carport

Agustin De La Paz, 3198 Rock Island Road B, no valuation, manufactured home

Nov. 17

Tudor N. and Le S. Tran Georgescu, 1134 Hackamore Drive, Ephrata, $6,240, storage container roof cover

Nov. 18

Noe and Guadalupe Sitio, 1376 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $348,371, single-family residence

Nov. 21

Ron and Misty Tollackson, 650 Road F S.W., Waterville, $406,975, single-family residence

Nov. 22

Chris Moran, 1540 N. Astor Court, no valuation, mechanical permit

Timothy James Chiangpradit, 8 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $25,192, joint use dock

Kevin J. and Anna R. Battis, 851 N. Manchester Place, $375,182, single-family residence

Nov. 23

Loren and Mary Greenwalt, 130 McNeil Canyon Road, Orondo, $30,420, garage

Stimac Construction Inc., 111 N.W. Porters Court, $130,719, single-family residence

Stimac Construction Inc., 107 N.W. Porters Court, $130,719, single-family residence

Nov. 30

Douglas County Transportation and Land Services, 2220 N. Baker Ave., $1,000, garage demolition

Ophir Orchards Partnership, 6 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing

Ophir Orchards Partnership, 4 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing

Norman and Kathy S. Winters, 903 S. Par Lane, $8,687, remodel

James Pieratt, 816 N. Manchester Place, $185,930, single-family residence

Prime Properties LLC, 2143 Maryhill St. S.E., $215,420, single-family residence