For the Record | Building permits
Chelan County
Nov. 1
Local Tel Building LLC, 201 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, commercial wall sign
Airro Construction Company, Inc., 2455 Summit Blvd., Manson, $47,152, accessory structure
Anderson Residential Design, 25401 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $188,870, single-family residence
Nov. 2
Dovex Fruit Company, 1705 N. Miller St., $104,612, new commercial structure
Brenda J. Dunn and Alfred C. Higgins, 1845 Maple St. 4, no valuation, residential plumbing
Scott and Amy Olson, 1547 Methow St., no valuation, residential mechanical
Thomas Rowe and Judith Dubuque JTRS, 1200 Summer Hill Place, no valuation, residential mechanical
Joseph B. Winter, 1421 Appleridge St., no valuation, residential mechanical
JWS Design Inc., 300 Highway 97A, Chelan, $302,145, single-family residence
Jerald L. and Angela S. Bennett, 775 Majestic View Drive, $144,701, single-family residence
Nov. 3
Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1717 Danny Boy Lane, $170,253, single-family residence
Wenatchee Productions Inc., 11 S. Mission St., no valuation, commercial mechanical
Harvey R. Ventrello, 718 Washington St., no valuation, residential miscellaneous
Danielle R. Marchant, 718 Yakima St., no valuation, residential plumbing
Abe Lopez, 9607 North Road, Peshastin $27,418, single-family residence
Donald and Patricia Essick, 8661 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $168,687, single-family residence
Bradley J. and Jennifer Fischer, 240 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $308,748, single-family residence
Bradley J. and Jennifer Fischer, 240 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $29,954, accessory structure
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 124 Sarah Drive, $172,815, single-family residence
Tom Kirchgessner et al, 590 Chelan Trails Road, Manson, $19,814, accessory structure
Nov. 4
Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1721 Danny Boy Lane, $222,441, single-family residence
RLH Homes LLC, 50 Howser Road, Chelan, $159,920, single-family residence
Nov. 7
One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 16150 River Road, Leavenworth, $84,888, single-family residence
Jim E. and Jennifer K. Oatey, 30 Lee Place, Chelan, $93,000, new construction
Harper Homes, LLC, 825 American Fruit Road, $56,844, accessory structure
Nov. 8
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 1, no valuation, commercial wall sign
Joshua Potter, 11 Bridge St., no valuation, commercial demolition
Kurtis L. Wyant, 130 Boyd Loop Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
McCue Construction, LLC, 55 Vignito Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Barton J. and Sue E. Harmeling, 105 Via Vista Lane, Chelan, $195,404, single-family residence
Grette Associates, LLC, 8250 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $67,000, dock accessory
Grette Associates, LLC, 580 Roses Lake Drive, Manson, $41,300, dock
Nov. 9
A Home Doctor Inc., 1510 Elijah Court, $238,011, single-family residence
518 North LLC, 518 N. Wenatchee Ave., $69,000, commercial tenant improvement
Jane A. Hoxsey, 1111 Appleland Drive, $5,774, residential alteration
Mayra Bustos, 205 N. Miller St., no valuation, residential miscellaneous
Nov. 10
Seeds Learning Academy LLC, 1221 N. Western Ave., $112,009, commercial alteration
KSBMLB Investments LLC, 1712 Danny Boy Lane, $346,261, new residential duplex
Beal Co LLC, 115 Orondo Ave., $15,000, commercial tenant improvement
135 Holdings LLC, 135 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, commercial demolition
Steel Structures America, Inc., 696 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $21,600, accessory structure
Steel Structures America, Inc., 720 Easy Street, $22,680, accessory structure
Nov. 14
A Home Doctor Inc., 568 Sebastian Way, $152,239, single-family residence
Linda K. and Scott N. Strandjord, 1895 Broadview, no valuation, residential plumbing
Linda K. and Scott N. Strandjord, 1895 Broadview, no valuation, residential miscellaneous
Cowell Custom Design and Construction, 63 Willow Point Road, Manson, $190,713, single-family residence
Nov. 15
Belisario and Martha A. Pulido, 1467 Melissa Way, $152,924, single-family residence
Markus J. Stockman, 2109 Yarrow Road, no valuation, residential swimming pool
Douglas E. Gardner, 111 Fuller St., no valuation, residential re-roof
Douglas Christianson Family Trust, 1717 Angela St., no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 16
Grette Associates, LLC, 1155 Washington Ave., Chelan Falls, $75,000, dock accessory
Grette Associates, LLC, 8272 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $15,000, dock
Nov. 17
Country Cabins and Mobile Park LLC, 3601 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mobile home
Graybeal Sings, Inc., 25 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, no valuation, sign
Nov. 18
John S. Sortor, 802 Yakima St., no valuation, residential mechanical
David Claughton, 17910 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $10,125, accessory structure
Grette Associates, LLC, 80 Roses Lake Lane, Manson, $30,000, dock
James G. and Marjory R. Sackett, 485 Sayman Flats Road, Chelan, $40,000, dock
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 394 Ridgewood Drive, Manson, $148,120, single-family residence
Nov. 21
Conrad Cadman, 905 S. Wilson St., no valuation, residential demolition
Wenatchee School District No. 246, 2106 Springwater Ave., no valuation, residential demolition
Kelsey and Ken Urness, 750 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $1,500, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 608 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $120,553, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 606 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $120,553, single-family residence
Prestigious Patios, LLC, 2455 Summit Blvd., Manson, $58,100, accessory structure
Prestigious Patios, LLC, 2455 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Nov. 22
Ronald W. Myers, 1115 McKittrick St. Space 9, $4,183, residential alteration/addition
Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1746 Brambling Brae Lane, $227,075, single-family residence
Riverside and Ninth Apartments LLC, 769 Riverside Drive, $30,000, commercial tenant improvement
Doug and Kathy Falkenberg, 597 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Nov. 23
Clint R. and Lori Ann Combs, 1000 Highway 150 Space 56, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Nels G. Soderstrom, 19 Miller Road, Chelan, $13,500, accessory structure
Legacy Unknown, 14240 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory structure
Nov. 28
Water Works Properties LLC, 2 Fifth St., $141,750, commercial alteration
JWS Design Inc., 223 Meraki Lane, Manson, $38,273, accessory structure
Fidel and Irma Verduzco, 7120 Highway 971, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 919 Easy St., $175,197, single-family residence
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 919 Easy St., $20,792, accessory structure
Nov. 29
Shane W. Schooler, 1218 Brown St., no valuation, residential mechanical
Richard Bachmann, 21622 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $102,816, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings, LLC, 876 First St., $94,894, single-family residence
Nov. 30
Three Hierarchs Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., no valuation, commercial demolition
Jeb and Galen Sorom, 2142 Sunrise Circle, $35,000, residential alteration
Douglas County
Nov. 1
Douglas K. Baker, 2680 N.W. Cascade Ave., $4,000, remove supporting wall, replace with structural
Peter and Tonya Doman, 12 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $32,116, joint use dock, boat lifts and trail
Highland Orchards, 867 Highland Orchard Road, Bridgeport, $129,792, rebuild existing garage
Prime Construction LLC, 2169 Maryhill St. S.E., $163,429, single-family residence
Prime Construction LLC, 2154 Maryhill St. S.E., $163,429, single-family residence
Chapacka LLC, 525 S. Iowa Ave., $176,886, single-family residence
Nov. 2
Karin A. Lee, 2523 N. Astor Ave., no valuation, gas insert and gas line
Taylor M. and Angela M. Jones, 3 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $344,011, single-family residence
NCW Empire LLC, 3142 N.W. Delcon Court, $320,851, single-family residence
Nov. 3
T-Mobile Polaris Data Center, 4405 Grant Road Building A, $36,313, storage modifications
John E. Horsfall, 225 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $15,100, rebuild existing deck
Nov. 4
Thomas Gausman, 2820 6th St. S.E., $4,000, wood burning insert
Nov. 7
George and Charlotte Loveland, 11 Ohrazda Lane, $80,805, addition
Nov. 9
Roger C. Mark, 2601 N.W. Columbia Ave., $1,500, install egress window in basement
Mary K. Bailey, 62 Bailey Way, Brewster, $158,004, single-family residence
Nov. 10
Wilbert J. Epoch, 2726 10th St. N.E., $5,227, bathroom addition
Matthew and Leah New, 7 Spring Canyon Road, Orondo, $51,480, storage building
Matthew and Leah New, 7 Spring Canyon Road, Orondo, $23,400, post frame building addition
Nov. 14
Steve and Christina Leffingwell, 540 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $110,000, manufactured home
Prime Construction LLC, 2201 Maryhill St. S.E., $174,155, single-family residence
Nov. 15
Ophir Orchards Partnership, 10 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing
Ophir Orchards Partnership, 8 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing
Shawn and Deanne Lipp, 2350 8th St. S.E., $5,000, covered porch and new windows
Timberwood Homes LLC, 1984 Legendary Lane S.E., $296,720, single-family residence
Nov. 16
Kirk D. Dietrich, 2301 N.W. Alan Ave., $9,516, addition
Kirk D. Dietrich, 131 23rd St. N.W., $3,000, carport
Agustin De La Paz, 3198 Rock Island Road B, no valuation, manufactured home
Nov. 17
Tudor N. and Le S. Tran Georgescu, 1134 Hackamore Drive, Ephrata, $6,240, storage container roof cover
Nov. 18
Noe and Guadalupe Sitio, 1376 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $348,371, single-family residence
Nov. 21
Ron and Misty Tollackson, 650 Road F S.W., Waterville, $406,975, single-family residence
Nov. 22
Chris Moran, 1540 N. Astor Court, no valuation, mechanical permit
Timothy James Chiangpradit, 8 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $25,192, joint use dock
Kevin J. and Anna R. Battis, 851 N. Manchester Place, $375,182, single-family residence
Nov. 23
Loren and Mary Greenwalt, 130 McNeil Canyon Road, Orondo, $30,420, garage
Stimac Construction Inc., 111 N.W. Porters Court, $130,719, single-family residence
Stimac Construction Inc., 107 N.W. Porters Court, $130,719, single-family residence
Nov. 30
Douglas County Transportation and Land Services, 2220 N. Baker Ave., $1,000, garage demolition
Ophir Orchards Partnership, 6 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing
Ophir Orchards Partnership, 4 AMC Road, Brewster, $75,000, manufactured home — agricultural worker housing
Norman and Kathy S. Winters, 903 S. Par Lane, $8,687, remodel
James Pieratt, 816 N. Manchester Place, $185,930, single-family residence
Prime Properties LLC, 2143 Maryhill St. S.E., $215,420, single-family residence