For the Record | Real estate

Chelan County commercial sales

Nov. 7

Marvin E. and Annabelle Pepple, 108 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $375,000, sold to 3Cows LLC

Nov. 15

Melvin D. Simmons, 736 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Angie Coleman

Nov. 22

Kyle Snitily, 205 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $294,000, sold to W. Alfred and Jacqueline M. Stonas

Nov. 30

Dwight W. Byers, 2127 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Madrigal Real Estate LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Nov. 1

Tana E. Wood, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 56, Wenatchee, $214,000, sold to Vicki D. Rich

Stacy and Omar Stubblefield, 5653 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $280,000, sold to Roberto Tovar

Roberto Tovar and Christina F. Davies Tovar, 118 Elderberry Lane, Peshastin, $675,000, sold to Stacy and Omar Stubblefield

Floyd E. Skagen, 363 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, $850,000, sold to Prabhsharan Singh and Kuldeep Kaur

Eric L. Oswald, 706 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $265,000, sold to Troy A. Brooks

Michael L. Smith, 1643 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $348,000, sold to Andrew C. and Stephanie M. Krahenbuhl

Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity, 40 Lloyd Road, Manson, $203,000, sold to Julio and Mayra Juarez

Nov. 2

Steven and Robin Albert, 2132 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Thomas J. and Lisa M. Brown

Ronald D. Stratton, 15380 Martin Christensen Drive, Leavenworth, $130,000, sold to Joshua O’Duin

Robert H. Bryant, 16724 Lakeview Drive, Leavenworth, $420,000, sold to Markus and Birgit Jansen

Patti Smith-Savinsky, 1682 Stella Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to the Melissa Kiser 401K Trust

Anthony G. and Virginia G. Coutcher, 749 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $174,000, sold to Juan R. and Yvette Alonzo

K & L Homes LLC, 460 Whisper Place, Chelan, $315,000, sold to Gary R. Franzen

Roberts Construction LLC, 1730 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Laurie A. and Sherman L. Evenhus

Nov. 3

Mary R. Pomeroy, 1708 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $339,500, sold to Gordon and Leigh Pobst

Judith A. Rudolff, 48 W. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $499,999, sold to Paula Slease and Norma Kleiber

Bessie M. Parsely, 814 Easy St., Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Jennifer Byrd

Jeanne M. Doran, 8176 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $325,000, sold to Jon B. and Ronelle C. Baldie

Nov. 4

Charles J. and Carol L. Willie, 2612 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $522,000, sold to Lauren N. Kendall and Frederick N. Tapp

Jack A. and Devera J. Johnson, 5816 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $150,000, sold to Jonah D. Tall

Frank Lumber Investments LLC, 1521 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $1,250,000, sold to Sally Matthews

Michael and Heidi Green, 12296 Meacham Road, Leavenworth, $720,000, sold to Michael F. and Kelly A. Schumacher

Edward R. Deiner Trust, 21590 Lower Chiwawa River Road, Leavenworth, $421,000, sold to Christina and Eric Bohren

Steven Allen Walters, 651 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $209,000, sold to Kelsey and Ken Urness

Nov. 6

James W. Green, 8087 Tilly Lane, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to John M. and Kathleen A. Wittlinger

Nov. 7

Michelle K. Ross, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 2, Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Beverly A. Tims

Cynthia R. Zacher, 1500 Third St., Wenatchee, $313,500, sold to Teresa C. Tucker et al

Sung W. Lee, 518 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $242,000, sold to Jesse K. and Jennifer R. Reynerson

Roy Schiferl, 525 Alpine Place D4, Leavenworth, $229,000, sold to Donald W. and Lea Anne Busch

Nov. 8

William Robinson, 217 Vine St., Cashmere, $135,000, sold to Blake and Kim Larson

Joseph W. Blackmore, 1000 Highway 150 62, Manson, $40,000, sold to Robert J. and Kimberly S. Stewart

Gregory L. Parrish, 935 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $162,000, sold to Emily Millar

Nov. 9

Wayne Harsh, 516 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Eric West et al

Janine H. Hathaway, 1014 Cornell Ave., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Casey R. Nelsin

Robert Scea, 1412 First St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Robert J. and Julia A. Stirling

Donald R. King, 3525 Westridge Place, Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Eric W. and Lisa C. Fotherby

Eric A. Curry, 1811 Valleyvue Road, Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Henry Greaves III and Catherine C. Greaves

Norma L. Merrill, 13605 Davis Ave., Entiat, $165,000, sold to Erik L. Medrano

Joe M. Collins, 105 Boyd Road, Chelan, $240,990, sold to David L. Cook Jr.

Donald D. and Margaret M. Janicke, 384 Pine St., Manson, $141,000, sold to Jose and Ana Garcia

John E. White, 924 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Marie H. Fila et al

VZS Properties LLC, 2099 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $259,900, sold to Adianet L. Lopez et al JTROS

Nov. 10

Peter and Shelley Holden, 1205 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $353,000, sold to Charles J. and Carol L. Willie

Paul M. and Amy E. Edwards, 2923 Fairview Canyon Road, Monitor, $226,000, sold to Kylie Brunner et al

Russell M. Schauer, 9371 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $575,000, sold to Robin W. and Brenda S. Nicholson

Daniel J. and Malenna M. Cappellini, 926 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $198,000, sold to Andrew D. and Heather D. Hubbs

A & J’s Top of the Hill Fruit Co., 4265 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge

Nov. 11

Gary R. Williams, 100 Enchantment Parkway 602, Leavenworth, $380,000, sold to Jane T. Wray

Cannon Brothers LLC, 1525 Main St., 1525 W. Main Ave. and Property ID 45389, Main St. (three parcels), Chelan, $500,000, sold to Sunset Marina LLC

Nov. 14

Debbie K. Harris, 12 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Joseph D. Brassfield

Larry C. Weinert, 603 Birch St., Leavenworth, $315,000, sold to Devin Dykes et al

Roy W. Waldrop, 1303 Front St., Leavenworth, $369,000, sold to Joseph A. Cannata

Carolly L. Erickson, 113 N. Clifford St., Chelan, $120,681, sold to C & C Investment Properties LLC

First Mortgage Corporation, 290 Linda Ave., Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to Maria E. Mendoza

Hill Living Trust, 3298 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Hunterwood Orchard LLC

John I. and Christy L. Dukaric, 2100 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Cameron J. De Mestre et al

Nov. 15

James and Katie C. Marshall, 4044 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $510,000, sold to Stephen L. and Chrissy L. Davis

Wilbur Williams, 5804 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $8,000, sold to David B. Hanna

Patrick Tharp, 21010 Steller Jay Road, Leavenworth, $777,000, sold to Adam and Helen Harmetz

Kyle Fisher, 821 Washington St., Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Andres and Tawnie M. Luna

Nov. 16

Stephen L. and Chrissy L. Davis, 1622 Washington St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Susan E. Torrens

David Hallenius and Jo Anne Pearsall JTRS, 1807 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $60,000, sold to David M. Hallenius

Chad A. Miller, 3 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $206,000, sold to Braden L. Draggoo

Brian M. Couch, 22113 Appaloosa Lane, Leavenworth, $83,000, sold to Dmitriy and Anna Kutsyy

HMC Assets LLC, 2702 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Water Works Properties LLC

Northpointe Holdings LLC, 266 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $849,000, sold to Joe K. Yap and Hoi H. Cheung

Casey and Natalie Dundas, 1738 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Kari Danielson

Nov. 17

Tom R. Peterson, 5910 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Ryan Eugene and Andrea Lynne Baker

C. Dennis Bennett, 404 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to Jason and Susan Barnes

James D. Peery and Stacy J. Love et al, 1214 American Fruit Road, Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Daniel E. and Amy J. Holmes

Trevor J. Cobb, 1214 Brown St., Wenatchee, $242,000, sold to Carl and Tamara R. Christiansen

David Claughton, 17910 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $230,000, sold to Benjamin and Sandra Ropka

James Stinnette, 17623 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $170,000, sold to Donald Wilke

Jan H. Hover et al, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $6,000, sold to Robert and Susan Peck

Eric L. Oswald, 706 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $265,000, sold to Troy A. Brooks

Troy A. Brooks, 1140 Roses Ave., Manson, $320,000, sold to Raynor Baker

Douglas E. and Nicole M. Flanagan, 2145 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $253,500, sold to Africa I. Amezola-Herrera

Corey and Sarah Magin, 2132 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Latasha A. Lutz

Nov. 18

Marvin Lippert, 120 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Mitchell D. and Shannon Kiehn

Alexander Saliby, 15195 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $150,000, sold to Byron A. and Dottie L. Saliby

Murray and Merrilee Ashworth, 105 Vineyard Lane 2B, Chelan, $299,998, sold to David W. and Loreen B. Johnson

William and Lucinda Carroll, 1133 Washington St., Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Carolina M. and Robert T. Faulkner

Dian M. Thompson, 27 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $202,500, sold to Apple Country Properties LLC

Terri L. Simpson, 1355 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to Nick A. Robbins

Clark Family Holding Trust, 2909 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $245,000, sold to Fidel and Brenda Cano

Sage Homes LLC, 1747 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $336,000, sold to Michael E. and Anita D. Abhold

Nov. 21

Randi R. Belcher, 165 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $165,500, sold to Steve Kunnen

Randolph W. Shull, 14560 Olin St., Entiat, $419,000, sold to Donald James Ivan and Shauna M. Johnson

Russell and Judith Albright, 34211 Stevens Road, Leavenworth, $409,000, sold to Brandon and Jennifer D. Detmer

Owen and Tehlia Lauerman, 100 Junior Point Court, Chelan, $343,000, sold to William and Tonya Ward

Carrie L. Peterson, 108 Bogey Blvd., Chelan, $438,000, sold to James L. Skogman and Donna A. De Witt-Skogman

Jack D. Bartlett and Dawn L. McDaniels, 1902 W. Prospect St. 112, Chelan, $230,000, sold to Robert E. and Suzanne Garlock

Gruenberg Cabin LLC, 12508 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 47841, S. Lakeshore Road (two parcels), Chelan, $595,000, sold to Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster

Evergreen Property Management Inc., 155 Lavender Court 47, Wenatchee, $83,000, sold to Margaret M. Johnson

Nov. 22

Kelly M. Wendt, 908 Surry Road, Wenatchee, $314,000, sold to Christian Avelar

Jeffrey L. and Tami Nissen et al, 800 Third St., Wenatchee, $227,950, sold to Vanessa O. Arno and Paula B. Martinez

James H. Phillips, 1485 Westpoint Place, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Diana C. and Gregory A. Rigelman

Jeff Wittenberg, 22510 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $91,000, sold to Susan and Mark Sisson

Jonathan P. and Sonya L. McCreary, 715 Kriewald Court, Wenatchee, $324,000, sold to Jeffrey L. and Tami Nissen et al

Robert G. Carter, 1538 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $314,900, sold to Amy K. and Robert M. Wood

Robin Younggren, 3742 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $182,500, sold to Vicente H. Gaytan and Maria P. Franco-Luz

James E. Thompson and Brigitte M. Ranne, 211 Horse Heaven Lane, Malaga, $25,000, sold to Cornelio C. and Marcela F. Celestino

Nov. 23

Glen M. McLeod, 810 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $240,000, sold to Anthony J. Wathen

Lisa M. Graham, 308 Birch St., Leavenworth, $260,000, sold to Craig and Kimberly Stephenson

Nov. 25

Eugene D. McMillin, 622 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $202,500, sold to Suzanna D. Stanich

Mary M. Perin, 23115 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $312,000, sold to David M. Peabody and Jessica B. Milman

Gregg and Karen Whittier, 25818 Bridle Lane, Leavenworth, $175,000, sold to Andrew L. Scheen

Gary R. Myers, 316 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $225,000, sold to Eric and Donna J. Thurston

Douglas R. and Renee R. Merrill, 1209 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $229,000, sold to Juan and Teresa Villanueva

Nov. 28

Phillip and Judith Curtis, 307 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $162,500, sold to Kimberly J. Arnold

Ora D. Jansen Trust, 1805 Aspen Place, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Nathan D. Chambers and Emma N. Chambers-Koenig

Travis Ward et al, 600 Surry Road, Wenatchee, $299,800, sold to Maria G. Ascencio-Lopez et al

Michael S. Roth, 623 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, $162,500, sold to Danny G. Page

Donna I. Wynne, 115 Riverfront Drive, Cashmere, $265,000, sold to Gavin M. and Rebecca A. Gear

Nancy V. Bruehl, 111 White Birch Place C., Cashmere, $230,000, sold to Donna I. Wynne

Leonard L. and Virginia M. Williams, 213 Easy St., Wenatchee, $124,500, sold to Scott C. and Penny Sienkiewich

Beau Patterson, 1825 Story Lane, Wenatchee, $274,900, sold to Donna L. Floyd

Stephen D. Tangen, 10136 Main St., Peshastin, $85,000, sold to David E. and Abigale R. Palmer

Douglas J. Himes and Donna M. Mazur, 15121 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $151,600, sold to Michael W. Siegrist and Christine E. Williams

Alene D. and Marc D. Fisher Family Trust 2015, 26290 White River Road, Leavenworth, $375,000, sold to Robert C. Schimpf and Jo Ann Schimpf Trustees

Steven A. and Linda K. Black, 96 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $291,900, sold to David A. and Bonnie G. Wise

VZS Properties LLC, 282 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $200,400, sold to Christine Hanson

Nov. 29

G. Lance and Lynn Kliewer, 1280 and 1300 Cherry St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to the Corporation of the Catholic Bishop of Yakima

Mark S. and Lori L. Scott et al, 7667 Tarpiscan Road, Malaga, $309,000, sold to Miel L. and Michael J. Van Lith

Kristie A. Beem, 5655 E. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, $236,500, sold to Megan J. Leonhard

Daniel and Elena Pirestani, 605 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Tyler P. and Julie T. Mickey

Neil L. and Amy L. Spietz, 1609 Woodland Drive, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Nathan and Jesin Cacka

Nancy Emmick, 6280 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $360,000, sold to Neil L. and Amy L. Spietz

Mitchell A. Humborg, 14923 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $174,000, sold to Christina M. Arakelian

Thomas S. Radley, 34305 S. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $213,500, sold to Brett M. and Erin A. Belka

Jason J. Scott, 1527 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Garret G. Zimmerman

Roberts Construction LLC, 1734 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $409,900, sold to Charles E. and Linsy Buchanan

Nov. 30

John and Mee Souk McMillin, 326 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $178,000, sold to John T. and Mee S. McMillan

Robert J. and Karen K. Love, 107 Quail Lane, Cashmere, $280,000, sold to Larry and Nancy Bruehl

Sage Homes LLC, 1739 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $333,000, sold to Lynda Jackson

Chelan County land sales

Nov. 1

Joel Teeley, Property ID 32743 and 32744, Chumstick Highway (two parcels), Leavenworth, $55,578, 4.87 acres, sold to Reginald E. Dunn

Michael J. and Linsey C. Brown, 128 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $174,000, 0.16 acres, sold to David R. and Jill R. Lester

HCD Homes LLC, 3060 Conarty Road, Malaga, $232,850, 0.2 acres, sold to Kristin Donithan

Nov. 2

Brian and Leslie Nelson, 79 May Lane, Wenatchee, $126,000, 1.75 acres, sold to Michael S. and Tiffany L. Taylor

Brian and Leslie Nelson, 121 May Lane, Wenatchee, $148,500, 1.85 acres, sold to Bradley F. and Sharon Selland

Nov. 3

Henry W. Blanco, Property ID 31797, Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $121,500, 20 acres, sold to Thisara Pinto

RAD Development LLC, 135 Whitfield Court, Chelan, $160,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Bradford H. and Sherry L. Hepper

Steve W. Housden, Property ID 63254, Entiat River Road, Entiat, $60,000, 33.01 acres, sold to Brody L. and Vicki L. Johnson

Nov. 4

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 102 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $594,761, 0.09 acres, sold to Brent A. and Jennifer L. Beebe

Vineyards II LLC, 120 B Vineyard Lane, Chelan, $119,000, 0.07 acres, sold to Summit Lake Investment LLC

Nov. 5

Dee A. Battis et al, 6653 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $69,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Stephen E. and Elizabeth A. Arbaugh

Nov. 7

Carolyn Lee Johnson et al Trustees, 966 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $122,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Lake Chelan Building Supply Partnership

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 130 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $468,020, 0.08 acres, sold to Mitchell T. and Diana M. Johnson

Nov. 9

Johnnie E. Lovelace, Property ID 22750, Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $85,000, 2.87 acres, sold to Lawrence J. and Cheryl L. Buell

James A. R. Veeder II, 2034 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $110,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Brett P. and Kelli K. Scott

Ricky Smith, Property ID 58204, Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $42,001, 5.06 acres, sold to C & C Investment Properties LLC

Nov. 10

David F. Nason, Property ID 20664, Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $68,000, 5 acres, sold to Colin T. and Debra A. Brandt

Ryan T. MacPhee, 12262 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $220,000, 1.08 acres, sold to David Levitsky and Laura Williams

Nov. 11

Jan P. Fowler, 80 Verona Lane, Chelan, $237,000, 0.61 acres, sold to Kevin and Mona Bennett

Ingrid Franze, Property ID 46139, Eagle Crest Road, Chelan, $200,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Todd M. and Michelle S. Petersen

Nov. 14

Scott and Sheila Waulters, 4110, 4120 and 4130 Highway 97 (three parcels), Peshastin, $213,900, 28.78 acres, sold to Robert and Elena Aldinger

Charles D. Follis, 15252 Highway 97A, Entiat, $145,000, 4.59 acres, sold to Jose I. Lopez and Veronica M. Tamayo-Rodgriguez

Nov. 15

Twelfth Street Development, 1100 Front St., Leavenworth, $850,000, 0.74 acres, sold to 1100 LLC

Chelan Property Holdings LLC, Property ID 51358, 51360 and 51362, Highway 97A (three parcels), Chelan, $405,000, 16 acres, sold to Peregrine Columbia River LLC

Chelan Property Holdings LLC, 89 Kage Lane, Manson and Property ID 65468 and 65939, Highway 97A, Chelan, (three parcels), $405,000, 13.09 acres, sold to Peregrine Columbia River LLC

Okanogan Street Ventures LLC, 1743 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $79,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Inside Edge Properties LLC

Nov. 16

Timothy M. and Danielle E. Garton, 213 Village Drive, Manson, $51,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Beverly H. Morris

Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 63942, Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $17,000, 22.51 acres, sold to Chris Green

Nov. 17

Doreen C. Hanson and John W. Koster JTRS, Property ID 33416, Mills Canyon Road, Entiat, $12,000, 20 acres, sold to William A. Short

Michael J. and Linsey C. Brown, 128 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $174,000, 0.16 acres, sold to David R. and Jill R. Lester

Nov. 18

John and Rowena Asher Trustees, Property ID 37162, Entiat River Road, Entiat, $60,000, 0.92 acres, sold to Dennis A. and Cindy R. Michel

William A. Hungelmann, 3040 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $65,000, 0.91 acres, sold to Christopher R. Clemons

Nov. 20

Barara J. Bertash, Property ID 29940, Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $150,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Alex Krawarik and Summer Locke

Nov. 21

Richard C. Carter, Property ID 40076, Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $88,000, 36 acres, sold to Carlos Uvalle

Nov. 22

John M. and Kathryn J. Bangsund, 131 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $155,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Boyd Brothers LLC

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 66 Sarah Drive, Wenatchee, $456,900, 0.36 acres, sold to Kenneth W. and Glenda A. Goedde

Nov. 23

Dee A. Battis et al, 6657 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $71,400, 0.5 acres, sold to John L. and Patricia L. Cleek

Scott H. and Catherine L. Rice, 180 Tarn Place, Wenatchee, $98,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Lisa A. and John J. Romine

Nov. 28

Jordan L. and Olivia McDevitt, 9000 Ollala Canyon Road, Cashmere, $85,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Heather Poltz

Nov. 29

Alison K. Talbot, 375 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $100,000, 33.32 acres, sold to Camden Shaw

David and Kathie Salvadalena, 205 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $85,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Michael H. and Karen J. Mackey

Phil J. Mazaferro, 100 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $82,582, 0.41 acres, sold to Phil J. and Gina Mazzaferro

Glenn Harris, 138 Long Drive, Chelan, $102,500, 0.69 acres, sold to James J. Campbell

Richard A. and Kathleen A. Olson, Property ID 48578, Washington St., Manson, $70,000, 0.64 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Glenna V. Zinni

The Ranch Lake Chelan LLC, Property ID 64631, S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $120,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Jonathan I. and Sabrina A. Cook

Nov. 30

Harold W. Allen Trustee, Property ID 34976, Allen Road, Leavenworth, $380,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Jonathan R. and Kari L. King

Douglas County commercial sales

There were no commercial sales recorded in Douglas County during November.

Douglas County residential sales

Nov. 2

Rafael and Alida Gonzalez, 2467 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $249,500, sold to Roque A. and Viviana L. Raya

Nov. 3

Blanca E. Estrada, 3217 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $199,900, sold to Guadalupe A. Heredia Martinez and Jesus E. Heredia

Robert E. and Marideanne A. Wolfe, 13888 Highway 2, Orondo, $515,000, sold to Sherin L. Larson and Mark A. Countryman

Nov. 4

Carol E. Vaughn, 2679 Road 26 N.E., Coulee Dam, $87,600, sold to Dustin B. and Tjode Miley

Lydia E. Kindred, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #6, East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Christine M. Gill

Henry F. Pokall, 1309 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Braden L. Draggoo

Nov. 7

Jose Cisneros, 100 Simon St. #5, East Wenatchee, $122,500, sold to Maricela Bravo and Jose A. Vazquez

Jessup Home Design Inc., 1430 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to Dennis M. and Kim L. Broughton

Wells Fargo Financial WA 1 Inc., 684 2nd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $83,000, sold to Daniel Arroyo-Solorio and Eliseo Aguilar Muniz

Nov. 8

Donn E. and Ladonna Wilson, 1350 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Zhibin Zhang and Xinyan Duan

James T. Hutchison, 10 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,000, sold to Van Osten Holdings LLC

John W. and Jessie A. Cooper III, parcel number 50000008600, Chelan, $45,000, sold to Cass Busey

Nov. 9

Christina Mary Jeffris, 508 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $267,700, sold to Orlando Chavez and Gloria Zavala

Deborah L. Morgan, 201 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $124,628, sold to Deborah L. Morgan and Terry Lee Wallace

Michael L. and Tina M. Shay, 2206 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Leonard Thomas Mulholland

Nov. 10

Paula J. Kiel-Favor and Jami A. Favor, 14 Cambridge Ave., Rock Island, $172,500, sold to Roy A. Gideon III and Hayly M. Johnson

Joe and Ashley Stevens, 2112 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $354,000, sold to Carl and Patricia Mattson

Charles V. Young Jr., 160 23rd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Danny L. Knight

David J. and Betty L. Wettstein, 312 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Ryan J. and Kathryn R. Parker

CMH Homes Inc., 2564 N.E. Olympic Drive, East Wenatchee, $142,200, sold to Wayne Harsh

Toofan M. and Shahrzad F. Namini, 275 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $275,000, sold to Laura R. Tedrick Garcia and Joshua J. Garcia

Paul D. and Angela Markham, 1415 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $217,000, sold to Gessener R. and Yanet Sanchez

Douglas County Sheriff, 531 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $211,677, sold to Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1

Lee C. and Christine D. Gale, 1020 S. Van Sickle Ave., East Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Dean Brim and Stevie Van Assche

Nov. 15

Gossett & Loss, Trustees, 343 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $219,000, sold to Michael Scharpp

Jason Rouse, 2636 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $259,000, sold to Shawna S. and Tyler D. Gardner

E & M Cross Holdings LLC, 181 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $197,000, sold to Agripina Cabrera Valadez

Marvin and Heather Crail, 2403 N. Anita Place, East Wenatchee, $309,000, sold to Jaime Ramirez Hurtado and Maribel Perez

Nov. 16

Richard M. and Cynthia L. Wolfe, 327 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to John D. and Kristie L. McBride

Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, 725 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Jose Carlos Cruz

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 1400 Capri Drive and parcel number 72500000802 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $231,200, sold to Travis D. Hallman

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., 1120 Barton Square, East Wenatchee, $109,620, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Annikki S. Timmermans, 505 15th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $252,500, sold to Mark Alan Uecker

Leslie S. Nix, 4825 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Gavin E. Gahringer and John E. Heinitz

Nov. 17

State of Washington DOT, parcel numbers 68000000100 and 24211920002, Highway 97 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Daniel W. and Lorraine M. Bramstedt

CMH Homes Inc., 2578 N.E. Olympic Drive, East Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to Joseph Stevens

Nov. 18

Vicki and Randi Rich, 2040 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $249,000, sold to Brett J. and Barbara S. Robertson

Ronald W. Bluhm Sr. and Susan C. Bluhm, parcel number 96200000100, Orondo, $254,900, sold to Julie Foss

Bradley and Amy Samuelson, 419 Lake View Drive, Orondo, $88,000, sold to Timothy J. Eney

Nov. 21

Jamshid and Maryam Aghabeigi, 2341 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $279,000, sold to Nicholas Gene and Leslie G. Fry

Sabino J. Ramos Jr., 603 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Tyler D. and Kayee B. Spaeth

Michael H. Meloy, 1617 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Monica H. Roberts

Nov. 22

Rosemary Sindelar, 5300 Riverside Drive and parcel number 41600002102 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $180,500, sold to Cox Orchards LLC

Brian R. and Virginia Anne J. Etzkorn, 2018 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Paul R. and Brandi J. Larson

Patrick J. and Sarah J. Kubichek, 1783 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $254,900, sold to Marcelo Montes Barragan and Michelle D. Studeman

Barbara L. Uecker, 2218 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Curt Soper

Spiros Koulouris, 3190 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to William B. and Nancy G. Lawrence

Randy and Denise L. Cooper, 1521 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to James W. and Katie C. Marshall

Nov. 23

Ronald K. Lodge, 824 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Robin E. and Deborah L. Mosher

Mary A. Harper, 2500 Highway 28 Space 75, East Wenatchee, $3,000, sold to Timothy R. and Vicki L. Atkerson

Richard Hesner, 773 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Gregory and Lynda Moncrief

Manider Singh Pooni, 2667 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $106,526, sold to Santokh Singh Pooni

Nov. 28

GRJ and D. June Law, 569 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Lawrence D. and Peggy A. Calkins

David and Syrina Hutsell, 1961 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to John T. McMillin and Mesuk Boun

Dane E. and Sherilyn A. Strausz, 1714 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $245,550, sold to Richard T. Parks

Roy L. and Robbie S. Ennis, 205 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $75,000, sold to Ricky Dale and Robbie S. Glenn

Cheryl Olson, 1644 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Leticia and Earl W. Murdock

Nov. 29

Donald Petersen, 140 35th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Michael C. and Catherine Nickerson

Michael J. and Miel L. Vanlith, 100 N. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $338,500, sold to Jason and Allison D. Scott

Nov. 30

Virgil H. and Mary J. Johnson Trustees of Johnson Family Living Trust, 1020 Horizon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $484,900, sold to Taylor M. Palm and Scottie L. Burt

Jeannine L. Graf, 1123 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Virgil H. and Mary J. Johnson Trustees of Johnson Family Living Trust

Gilbert D. and Marilyn D. McKee, 2045 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Allen M. and Susan D. Schmidt

Heirs of L.D. and Bobbie Hastings, 1579 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $204,000, sold to Casey Jordon

Estate of Richard Rothanburg, 2000 Foster Creek Ave. and parcel numbers 03100701100, 03100701000, 03100700800 and 03100700500 (five parcels), Bridgeport, $80,000, sold to Melchor and Humberto Orozco

Douglas County land sales

Nov. 1

River Lake LLC, parcel number 69900100100, Chelan, $190,000, 3.22 acres, sold to Brett Brinton

Nov. 2

Norbert Dorsch and Helen Tak, 105 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $20,000, 5.26 acres, sold to Isidoro Ontiveros

Nov. 4

Cameo Vista Corp., 178 Island Loop, Rock Island, $184,495, 0.22 acres, sold to Erica Sanchez and Joshua Lopez

Nov. 8

Lauri Ann McNeal and Shannon M. Huehn, parcel number 78000000100, Highway 2, East Wenatchee, $40,000, 3.86 acres, sold to Gerardo Lopez

Nov. 10

Cameo Vista Corp., 161 Island Loop, Rock Island, $197,950, 0.22 acres, sold to Joshua L. Rader

Nov. 14

Gary A. Rice, parcel number 29303040001, Coulee Dam, $20,000, 91.5 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Joann I. Ehlers

Cardinal Technologies LLC, parcel number 81701802300, Coulee-Hartline, $4,698, 1.04 acres, sold to Ruben Zepeda Raya

Nov. 15

P & F Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210720006, 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $88,580, 2.33 acres, sold to Alandco LLC

Myrna J. Akins, 861 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Felipe J. Garcia Castro and Maria Del Rosario Garcia

Matthew S. and Kimberly M. Martin, 300 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $110,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Broadway Exchange LLC

Nov. 16

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211140007, Waterville, $75,000, 20 acres, sold to Taylor and Carly Hanson

Nov. 17

Kelley and Larry W. Jensen, 245 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $45,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Donald Derose and Nikki Diane Jackson

Nov. 18

Margaret Biell Eckerson, 110 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $18,000, 5.2 acres, sold to Junior David Helvey

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81700102700 and 81700103100 (two parcels), Ephrata, $6,990, 2.03 acres, sold to Golden Crow LLC

State of Washington, parcel number 40700002903, East Wenatchee, $64,000, 1.28 acres, sold to David S. and Mary K. Haehl

State of Washington, parcel number 91500100700, East Wenatchee, $40,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Louis M. Sorensen and Marilyn J. Hedges

Nov. 21

Stimac Construction Inc., 3031 N.W. Delcon Drive, East Wenatchee, $419,900, 0.41 acres, sold to Richard G. and Sandra A. Poole

Nov. 23

Howard Lonsdale, 701 E. First St., Waterville, $35,000, 1.51 acres, sold to Anayeli Olvera Sanchez and Hugo Cesar Valdovinos

Dale E. and Judy L. Larson, 56 Spring Valley Road, Palisades, $226,500, 150.83 acres, sold to Spring Valley Developers LLC

Nov. 28

Roy L. and Robbie S. Ennis, 203 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $75,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Ricky Dale and Robbie S. Glenn

Nov. 29

Laurie Rehaume, parcel numbers 81801302100 and 81801302200 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $2,000, 2.45 acres, sold to Shawn Wilson

Harper Homes LLC, 241 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $371,500, 0.51 acres, sold to Tyler J. and Tiffany R. Augustson

Autumn Mountain Development Inc., 9 Alcazar Lane, Orondo, $235,000, 1.18 acres, sold to Timothy E. and Julie A. McCann

Nov. 30

East Wenatchee Real Estate LLC, parcel numbers 22201220051, 22201220052 and 22201220053 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $440,000, 2.33 acres, sold to 2MDS Holdings LLC

The Arbors LLC, 476 Chestnut Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Wapiti North LLC

Jeffrey E. and Patricia A. Livingston, parcel numbers 03100400600, 03100400700 and 03100400800 (three parcels), Bridgeport, $15,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Jose Alfredo Rivera Ruiz and Ines Guadalupe Reyes