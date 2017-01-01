Joan Marie Erickson

Wenatchee, WA

Joan Marie Erickson, B.S.B.A., passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of

80, surrounded by her faith and family. Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-

grandmother, she lived in: Baldwin, WI; Chandler, Casa Grande, and Yuma, AZ;

Bloomington, IL; and ultimately Wenatchee, WA. Of many jobs she held in her

life, the most fondly remembered were as secretary of Baldwin-Woodville High

School, several roles in her husband’s businesses, and as an Executive

Assistant in the Chandler Unified School District. In later life, she

volunteered at many places including RSVP, Faith In Action, and PATH, all in

Bloomington, and Wellness Place of Wenatchee. She graduated Cum Laude from

University of Phoenix, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Erna May Klanderman; father, James;

brothers, Clayton and Wesley; sister, Emily Nelson; and her beloved husband,

Dale Erickson. She is survived by her brother, Carroll Klanderman of Baldwin,

WI; daughter, Heidi (Jerry) Hansen of Wenatchee, WA; son, Darren (Nikki)

Erickson of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Anthony Hansen of Tucson, AZ,

Nicholas Hansen of New Lenox, IL, and Elise Hansen of Lake Stevens, WA; and

numerous precious great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

The family very much appreciates both the community of the churches she

attended over the years, and that of the medical staff and Hospice care of

Confluence Health in easing her transition from this world.

A Memorial Service will be held in Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, January 4,

2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church, the Rev. Dave Haven

presiding. Committal services will be held at Woodside cemetery in Baldwin,

WI, date and time to be announced for spring 2017, the Rev. Darren Erickson

presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith

in Action of Bloomington or Wellness Place of Wenatchee. She will be very

deeply missed by all her family and all the lives she touched in a long,

happy, and faithful life. Please express your thoughts and memories on the

online guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones &

Jones - Betts Funeral Home.