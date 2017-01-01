Joan Marie Erickson
Joan Marie Erickson
Wenatchee, WA
Joan Marie Erickson, B.S.B.A., passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of
80, surrounded by her faith and family. Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-
grandmother, she lived in: Baldwin, WI; Chandler, Casa Grande, and Yuma, AZ;
Bloomington, IL; and ultimately Wenatchee, WA. Of many jobs she held in her
life, the most fondly remembered were as secretary of Baldwin-Woodville High
School, several roles in her husband’s businesses, and as an Executive
Assistant in the Chandler Unified School District. In later life, she
volunteered at many places including RSVP, Faith In Action, and PATH, all in
Bloomington, and Wellness Place of Wenatchee. She graduated Cum Laude from
University of Phoenix, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Erna May Klanderman; father, James;
brothers, Clayton and Wesley; sister, Emily Nelson; and her beloved husband,
Dale Erickson. She is survived by her brother, Carroll Klanderman of Baldwin,
WI; daughter, Heidi (Jerry) Hansen of Wenatchee, WA; son, Darren (Nikki)
Erickson of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Anthony Hansen of Tucson, AZ,
Nicholas Hansen of New Lenox, IL, and Elise Hansen of Lake Stevens, WA; and
numerous precious great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The family very much appreciates both the community of the churches she
attended over the years, and that of the medical staff and Hospice care of
Confluence Health in easing her transition from this world.
A Memorial Service will be held in Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, January 4,
2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church, the Rev. Dave Haven
presiding. Committal services will be held at Woodside cemetery in Baldwin,
WI, date and time to be announced for spring 2017, the Rev. Darren Erickson
presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith
in Action of Bloomington or Wellness Place of Wenatchee. She will be very
deeply missed by all her family and all the lives she touched in a long,
happy, and faithful life. Please express your thoughts and memories on the
online guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones &
Jones - Betts Funeral Home.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy