JoAnn Irene Motsenbocker
JoAnn Irene Motsenbocker
Wenatchee, WA
JoAnn Irene Motsenbocker, longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away
December 23, 2016, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born
at home on August 30, 1931, to Gerald and Irene Wilson in Cashmere, WA. JoAnn
loved to play tennis, sing with the Columbia Chorale, participate in Music
Theater of Wenatchee, and travel to Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Motsenbocker; his
parents, James E. and Sara Motsenbocker; her own parents; her younger sister,
Nancy Lee Gilks; and daughter-in-law, Jeanne McKay Motsenbocker. JoAnn is
survived by her son, Bill Motsenbocker (children, Tyson and Jaimie);
daughters: Lori Davis (husband, Garth; children, Lynsey Loudon and Eric
Semanko), and Nancy Whittaker (husband, Clay; children, Keaton and Chase); her
older sister, Lois Grable-Burgess; and three nieces: Janie Burke, Sandy Towne
and Linda Fishbourne.
Her family is deeply grateful for the abundant love and 5-star care given by
the staff at Maple Lodge ADF in Wenatchee.
There will be a Graveside Memorial Service in the spring, for immediate
family, at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
