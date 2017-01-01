JoAnn Irene Motsenbocker

Wenatchee, WA

JoAnn Irene Motsenbocker, longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away

December 23, 2016, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born

at home on August 30, 1931, to Gerald and Irene Wilson in Cashmere, WA. JoAnn

loved to play tennis, sing with the Columbia Chorale, participate in Music

Theater of Wenatchee, and travel to Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Motsenbocker; his

parents, James E. and Sara Motsenbocker; her own parents; her younger sister,

Nancy Lee Gilks; and daughter-in-law, Jeanne McKay Motsenbocker. JoAnn is

survived by her son, Bill Motsenbocker (children, Tyson and Jaimie);

daughters: Lori Davis (husband, Garth; children, Lynsey Loudon and Eric

Semanko), and Nancy Whittaker (husband, Clay; children, Keaton and Chase); her

older sister, Lois Grable-Burgess; and three nieces: Janie Burke, Sandy Towne

and Linda Fishbourne.

Her family is deeply grateful for the abundant love and 5-star care given by

the staff at Maple Lodge ADF in Wenatchee.

There will be a Graveside Memorial Service in the spring, for immediate

family, at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s

Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.