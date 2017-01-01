Keeping successes while discarding those disappointments

“You’ve been told the truth for the last time.”

— Told to me by an employee upon the announcement that I was being named CEO

Running a business can be a very lonely job. It can also be thankless, confusing, stressful and frustrating.

Part of this just comes with the territory. Whether you own your own business or manage a business owned by others, there will indeed be stress, for instance.

But most of what managers face are the same things almost every manager in the world faces. Yet most of us insist on toughing it out on our own, on reinventing a wheel that has already been designed by millions of managers throughout the ages.

For over a dozen years I have served dozens of business leaders around the world as their adviser. Together we have dealt with defining success and figuring out how to achieve it. We have talked about things they had not talked about with anyone else. And we solve problems that had gone unsolved for far too long.

Call it a habit or a hobby, but I have always enjoyed taking these experiences and determining the theory behind them. In so doing we stand a better chance of repeating the successes, and preventing a repeat of the disappointments. For almost all of those dozen years, I have shared those concepts in the forms of newsletters, articles, even a book.

And because great teachers learned thousands of years ago that we learn best when given examples, stories, or quotes, I often present these sometimes dry business concepts in the form of an adage. Since the company name is Ascent Advising, I call these articles Adages from Ascent.

I have been given the honor of sharing these concepts with you on these pages. Starting with the next issue, expect to see Adages from Ascent, passing on to you practical lessons in running your business. Some will be new to you. Others you might have heard before. In those cases, maybe a reminder is helpful.

Since learning is also enhanced when interactive, I encourage you to make this a dialog. If you have other views, other experiences, other ideas, please do let me know.

May 2017 be a rich and rewarding year of growth and improvement for us all.

Dave Bartholomew is the founder of Ascent Advising LLC, working with “corner office” people around the globe to define and achieve their unique definition of success. He and is wife, Nancy, co-founded Simply Living Farm, a shop in Leavenworth providing goods for a sustainable life. He can be reached at Dave@AscentAdvising.com.