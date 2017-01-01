Lee Ernest Benson

November 29, 1934 - December 26, 2016

Lee Ernest Benson quietly passed away December 26, 2016, following a short

battle with cancer. Lee was born November 29, 1934, to J. Andy Benson and

Doris Rebecca Benson in Plentywood, MT. The Benson family lived in Plentywood,

MT, Lewistown, MT, and Latah, WA, with a final move to Wenatchee, WA, in 1948.

Lee graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952. About a year after

graduating Lee met the love of his life, Carol Cagley. In 1955, Lee married

Carol in Wenatchee, then later moved to their home in Sunnyslope, WA, where

they raised their son, Curtis, and daughter, Lorilee. In 1956, Lee’s career,

working for the Washington State Department Of Transportation in Wenatchee,

began. He retired in 1994. Early on and throughout his life, Lee had a passion

for cars. He enjoyed working on them, attending car races and shows and was a

member of the local Ti Rod car club. After retirement, Lee and Carol enjoyed

many trips in their RV, traveling around the country and Mexico. They also

enjoyed camping around the state, and one of their favorite places was Fort

Flagler, where they spent several years enjoying the special times they had

with family and friends. Lee always enjoyed the family times together.

Lee is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; son, Curtis (Brenda) of

Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Lori Reathaford (Bruce) of Malaga, WA; sisters, Bette

Tilton of Fairfield, WA, and Nan Morton of Spokane, WA; brother-in-law and

sister in-law, Larry and Sharon Applegarth of Rochester, WA; along with many

nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law:

Herb Tilton, Roy Czlapinski and Darrell Czlapinski.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carlson, Oncology Department, and Hospice

group who are all so special and compassionate.

Private burial services will be held per Lee’s request. Please express your

thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home.