Richard R. “Dick” Rylaarsdam

November 10, 1939 - December 24, 2016

Richard R. “Dick” Rylaarsdam, 77, of George, WA, passed away December 24,

2016. He stepped into eternity to spend Christmas Day with his Savior. Dick

was born November 10, 1939, in Modesto, CA, to John H. and Bertha (Hekman)

Rylaarsdam. Dick was the fourth of seven children, growing up on the family

farm in Ripon, CA. He graduated from Ripon Christian High School, in 1957, and

went into active service in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard one of the first

nuclear-powered submarines, the USS Theodore Roosevelt. He was honorably

discharged on July 3, 1962. A few years later, he joined his brother, John

“Court” Rylaarsdam, in George, WA, where he began farming. Dick was active in

serving the community for the rest of his life, whether serving at the George

Community Hall, lining up the 4th of July parades or helping his brother,

Court, launch the fireworks. He also served as a volunteer fireman for 40 plus

years with Grant County Fire District No. 3. He truly enjoyed serving the

community.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda, of the family home; his son, Darrin (Nery)

of Leavenworth, WA, and their four children: Kate, Isabella, Mia and Lucas;

his daughter, Michelle (Travis) of Medical Lake, WA, and their eight children:

Logan, Jared, Gabriel, Kelley, Owen, Nathaniel, Kara and Jebediah. Man, is he

proud of his grandkids! He is also survived by a brother; three sisters; and

numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother,

Court; and sister, Joyce. All are dearly loved, including those in his life

who looked to him as a father figure.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016, at

11:00 a.m. at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA. In

lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grant County Fire District 3,

George-LowGap Volunteer Firefighters’ fund. Please leave a memory for the

family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s

Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.