Ronna (Oral) Allen
Ronna (Oral) Allen
Malaga, WA
Ronna (Oral) Allen passed away in her home December 22, 2016, at the young age
of 81, surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 12, 1935, in Okanogan, WA.
Ronna was a long time resident in Malaga, WA. Ronna and her husband, Oscar
Allen Jr., built their home 65 years ago in Malaga, where they raised four
children: Debbie Bertram of Malaga, WA, Jay Allen of Malaga, WA, Clint Allen
of Spokane, WA, and Marvay Madden of Spokane, WA. Ronna and Oscar’s home was
always open to family and friends. Ronna was an amazing woman who balanced her
life well between playing hard and working hard. Family was always a priority
to her and so many will be forever grateful. She was such a caring woman and
created wonderful memories with everyone she met.
Ronna was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; son, Jay; and so many
others she cared dearly about.
Ronna’s service will be held at The Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N Wenatchee Ave, on
Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy