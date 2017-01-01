The Wenatchee World

New Year's Day

Hi27° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo16° Snow Likely then Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi13° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Ronna (Oral) Allen

Website Staff
Photo provided

Ronna (Oral) Allen

Malaga, WA

Ronna (Oral) Allen passed away in her home December 22, 2016, at the young age
of 81, surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 12, 1935, in Okanogan, WA.
Ronna was a long time resident in Malaga, WA. Ronna and her husband, Oscar
Allen Jr., built their home 65 years ago in Malaga, where they raised four
children: Debbie Bertram of Malaga, WA, Jay Allen of Malaga, WA, Clint Allen
of Spokane, WA, and Marvay Madden of Spokane, WA. Ronna and Oscar’s home was
always open to family and friends. Ronna was an amazing woman who balanced her
life well between playing hard and working hard. Family was always a priority
to her and so many will be forever grateful. She was such a caring woman and
created wonderful memories with everyone she met.

Ronna was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; son, Jay; and so many
others she cared dearly about.

Ronna’s service will be held at The Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N Wenatchee Ave, on
Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

