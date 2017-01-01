Ronna (Oral) Allen

Malaga, WA

Ronna (Oral) Allen passed away in her home December 22, 2016, at the young age

of 81, surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 12, 1935, in Okanogan, WA.

Ronna was a long time resident in Malaga, WA. Ronna and her husband, Oscar

Allen Jr., built their home 65 years ago in Malaga, where they raised four

children: Debbie Bertram of Malaga, WA, Jay Allen of Malaga, WA, Clint Allen

of Spokane, WA, and Marvay Madden of Spokane, WA. Ronna and Oscar’s home was

always open to family and friends. Ronna was an amazing woman who balanced her

life well between playing hard and working hard. Family was always a priority

to her and so many will be forever grateful. She was such a caring woman and

created wonderful memories with everyone she met.

Ronna was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; son, Jay; and so many

others she cared dearly about.

Ronna’s service will be held at The Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N Wenatchee Ave, on

Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s

Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.