Wenatchee man hospitalized after crash

LEAVENWORTH — Four people were injured and one remained hospitalized Sunday morning after a two-car crash on Stevens Pass Saturday afternoon.

Talmage E. Johnson, 84, of Wenatchee, was first taken to Cascade Medical Center and then transferred to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was in stable condition on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

He was driving west on Highway 2 at about 3:45 p.m. when he lost control of his Ford Explorer, crossed the center line and collided…