25°

New Year's Day

Hi26° Snow

Tonight

Lo16° Snow

Monday

Hi21° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo2° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi13° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Wild let lead slip away again in high-scoring overtime loss to Chiefs

by Daniel Rubens.
WENATCHEE — On New Year’s Eve, the Wenatchee Wild and Chilliwack Chiefs engaged in some holiday fireworks inside the Town Toyota Center, with the teams combining for 13 goals in an offensive explosion. Unfortunately for the Wild, the final goal went to Chilliwack as Chiefs defenseman Davis Bunz tallied the game-winner 2:26 into overtime Saturday night to lift the Chiefs to a 7-6 win over Wenatchee, their third victory over the Wild in four days.

The goals came thick and…

