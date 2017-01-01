Wild let lead slip away again in high-scoring overtime loss to Chiefs

WENATCHEE — On New Year’s Eve, the Wenatchee Wild and Chilliwack Chiefs engaged in some holiday fireworks inside the Town Toyota Center, with the teams combining for 13 goals in an offensive explosion. Unfortunately for the Wild, the final goal went to Chilliwack as Chiefs defenseman Davis Bunz tallied the game-winner 2:26 into overtime Saturday night to lift the Chiefs to a 7-6 win over Wenatchee, their third victory over the Wild in four days.

The goals came thick and…