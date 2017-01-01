Wineman’s Toast | Chef-winemaker a perfect match at Cave B

QUINCY — Freddy Arredondo switched careers from chef to vintner a few years after marrying into the family that owns Cave B Estate Winery. But he’s never lost his love for fine cuisine.

The two careers have turned out to be as perfect a match as his marriage with Carrie Bryan. Arredondo said he treats wines — in production and in consumption — as he does food. The two are meant for each other. When well matched, they improve each other. Like great food, wine is something to be appreciated with family and friends to create a great experience, he said.

The rocky cliffs above the Columbia River near George on which Cave B’s vineyards are perched offer the perfect combination of climate and volcanic soils to push many grape varieties to their full potential, he said.

“It’s a unique and neat area that produces red wines that have their own character. They retain acidity, which makes them food friendly,” Arredondo said about the site and Ancient Lakes viticultural area in general. The area around Quincy and George is best known for its white wines — Riesling, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc among others —but Cave B has proven without a doubt that extraordinary red wines can also be made from grapes grown there.

Cave B’s 93 acres of vineyard produces 17 winegrape varieties of which 9 are red. Including a couple blends, a sparkler and an occasional dessert ice wine, Arredondo makes 21 different wine offerings.

“It’s my self-diagnosed ADD. I enjoy making a lot of different wines,” he said with a laugh. His wines have won dozens of Gold Medals in Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival, North Central Washington Wine Awards, Seattle Wine Awards and many other Northwest and national competitions.

The wide variety of Bordeaux, Rhone, Alsatian, Spanish and Italian-style wines is possible thanks to Cave B’s unique vineyard layout. The rocky overhangs above the Columbia offer a diversity of elevation, temperature and air drainage that would normally be found in several hundred miles of terrain. There’s lots of variation of elevation and row orientation that influences different grapes in different climactic ways. Even so, the beauty of wine is that its different every year.

“Every year a couple of them turn out really exceptional,” he said.

Freddy and Carrie met at a cooking school in Italy in 1997. Arredondo already was deep into his career as a chef, working in Las Vegas hotels, cruise ships and his own family’s restaurant in Southern California. He wanted to perfect his skills in Italian cuisine, however, and learn about Italian wine. The two became fast friends at the school. They married in 2000 and lived in the Los Angeles area, where Freddy taught cooking and restaurant management at a local school.

He fell in love with Central Washington after a few visits with Carrie’s parents, Vince and Carol Bryan, at Cave B Estate. And decided he was done with big city traffic and intensity. Cave B is far away from city traffic. And everything else except sagebrush and circle farms. The Bryans began planting the site in 1980 when there were few vineyards in Washington much less North Central Washington, which was thought to be too cold for grapes. Their vision paid off, not immediately from the vineyard, but from The Gorge Amphitheatre they developed on the site and later sold. They kept up the vineyard and revived their original plans for the winery in 2000.

“I told Carrie I think I want to change careers and learn how to make wine,” he said. The couple moved to Walla Walla in 2004, where he enrolled in Walla Walla Communty College’s enology and viticulture programs. In 2006, he went to work as Cave B’s assistant winemaker under then head winemaker Rusty Figgins. Figgins’s father and brother own Walla Walla’s much celebrated Leonetti Cellars.

Arredondo said he learned the science of winemaking in college and the art of the craft from Figgins.

“You have to have both, art and science. You can have everything right with the Brix, the pH and and acid and still not have the taste. That’s where the art comes in. You have to have the taste,” he said. He said his background as a chef greatly influences his winemaking style and helps him make wines that marry well with food.

“To me, wine is food. It’s something to be enjoyed for its flavor and the experience it creates with family and friends,” he said.

Here are my notes from a recent tasting at the spectacular Cave B Estate Winery tasting room near George. The tasting room is open weekends and by appointment through the winter months. Check the website for details, www.caveb.com.

2015 Cave B Cavewoman White: Here’s a fruity, easy drinking wine perfect for summer sipping or pairing with chicken, fish and vegetable dishes. A balanced blend of Chadonnay and Semillon, it offers orchard aromas of green apple and pear with notes of melon and grapefruit.

2015 Cave B Viognier: Floral, crisp and spicy. A nice, fragrant example of what the Ancient Lakes soils do best.

2015 Cave B Curvee Blanc: Arredondo blended 60 percent Sauvignon Blanc and 40 percent Semillon to create this lush Bordeaux white, then bottle aged it for a year before release. Creamy lemon custard texture with subtle peach and apricot flavors on the end.

2015 Cave B Sauvignon Blanc: Tangy grapefruit and lime notes balanced by melon and honeysuckle. Another great example of Ancient Lakes acidity and minerality.

2015 Cave B Roussanne: Arredondo is particularly proud of this wine, and with good reason. This Rhone varietal is round and full bodied, fragrant with ripe nectarines, apricot, almonds and melon. Delicious!

2013 Cave B Barbera: Arredondo said this is his most challenging wine to make because the grapes build up sugar quickly but need ample hang time to settle down acid levels. It’s sharp, pie cherry flavors and high acidity make it a perfect pasta or pizza wine.

2013 Cave B Tempranillo: The Spanish variety opens with cinnamon and clove, tobacco, black tea and smoke followed by a smooth mid palate of stewed cherries and fruit leather with hints of vanilla.

2013 Cave B Cabernet Franc: Faint aromas of campfire smoke with dried berry and black tea flavors. Cab Franc is one of my favorite wines and this is a very nice one indeed. An earthy red but lighter than Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon, it goes well with most foods, from salmon, fowl, pork and red meat.

2013 Cave B Malbec: Here’s a big, bold and intensely flavorful wine that calls out for a bacon-wrapped tenderloin steak.

2013 Cave B Order of the Cave: A special Cave B wine only available to wine club members. Luckily, I got a taste of this Bordeaux blend of 40 percent each of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot and 10 percent each of Cabernet Franc and Malbec. This huge wine hits all parts of the palate with ripe berries, cherries and plum, figs, spice, graphite and tobacco. Nicely balanced and lots of depth.

2015 Cave B Riesling: The Ancient Lakes AVA produces some of the world’s best Riesling, and this is a really great example. Bursting with tropical fruit, ripe melon and Juicy Fruit gum flavors, balanced with ample acidity and the region’s characteristic minerality.

2015 Cave B Late Harvest Semillon: This late harvest dessert wine is technically an ice wine that was picked Dec. 14, 2015 on a 17 degree night. The grapes were picked at a phenomenal 32.5 Brix sugar level, well above the 24 Brix levels most wine. Residual sugar is 12 percent. Incredible sweet fruit and spice aromas. Pretty much like drinking fruity vanilla bean ice cream. Yum!