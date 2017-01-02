The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi20° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo7° Mostly Cloudy

21 people rescued from ride at theme park

Reuters
LOS ANGELES — Twenty people and a ride operator were rescued on Friday after being trapped for several hours about 100 feet above the ground in an enclosed cabin of an amusement park ride in Southern California.

Rescue workers helped the people, including several children, rappel down ropes from the Sky Cabin at the Knott’s Berry Farm, footage from local media showed.

The ride, described as a “fully enclosed revolving observational deck,” stopped working at about 2 p.m. local time,…

