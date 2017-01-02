Choir member resigns over planned Trump inauguration performance

A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned because of the group’s decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The singer, Jan Chamberlin, shared her resignation letter Thursday on Facebook, explaining that she felt “betrayed” and that she “simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events.”

“Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” wrote Chamberlin. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with…