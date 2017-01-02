The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi25° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo7° Mostly Cloudy

December known for dangerous driving

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — State and local police have been out on the roads in force over the last two weeks to watch for impaired drivers, with emphasis patrols happening in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Brewster, and Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.

In December, however, many of the traffic collisions are not the result of a drunk driver, but rather a driver who failed to slow down despite ice and snow on the roads.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said from Dec.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 