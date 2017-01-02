December known for dangerous driving

WENATCHEE — State and local police have been out on the roads in force over the last two weeks to watch for impaired drivers, with emphasis patrols happening in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Brewster, and Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.

In December, however, many of the traffic collisions are not the result of a drunk driver, but rather a driver who failed to slow down despite ice and snow on the roads.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said from Dec.…