Inslee grants reprieve in child-killer’s execution

by By Caleb HuttonThe Bellingham Herald
BELLINGHAM — Gov. Jay Inslee granted a reprieve Thursday to a Bellingham man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Kristy Lynn Ohnstad.

Clark Richard Elmore killed his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter, Kristy, in a rust-colored van south of Lake Samish in April 1995. He raped her, choked her until she passed out, drove a metal skewer through her skull, beat her with a sledgehammer, and dumped her body in the woods off Nulle Road.

Kristy wasn’t found for…

