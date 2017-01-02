Johnson named race director of Tour de Bloom

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Velo Club has hired Kari Johnson as race director of the annual Tour de Bloom cycling race.

Johnson was previously development director of the Mission Ridge Ski Education Foundation.

She replaces former race director Ace Bollinger, who will now coordinate Tour de Bloom's Leavenworth Stage Race.

“It's an honor to be chosen for this position and to become integrally involved in such a longtime Wenatchee Valley event,” Johnson said. “One of my goals is to educate…