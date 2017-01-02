The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo6° Decreasing Clouds

Tuesday

Hi15° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo2° Clear

Wednesday

Hi13° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo11° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Chance Snow

Johnson named race director of Tour de Bloom

by By Stephen MaherRunWenatchee.org
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Velo Club has hired Kari Johnson as race director of the annual Tour de Bloom cycling race.

Johnson was previously development director of the Mission Ridge Ski Education Foundation.

She replaces former race director Ace Bollinger, who will now coordinate Tour de Bloom's Leavenworth Stage Race.

“It's an honor to be chosen for this position and to become integrally involved in such a longtime Wenatchee Valley event,” Johnson said. “One of my goals is to educate…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 