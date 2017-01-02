The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi20° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo7° Mostly Cloudy

Marriage licenses

by Lindsay Francis
Chelan County

Michael Paul Rapparlie, 26, and Charlotte Melanie Leontine Gautier, 23, both of Wenatchee

Bonnie Regina Luketz, 47, and Gary Lancaster Williams, 60, both of Seattle

 

