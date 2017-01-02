Marriage licenses
Chelan County
Michael Paul Rapparlie, 26, and Charlotte Melanie Leontine Gautier, 23, both of Wenatchee
Bonnie Regina Luketz, 47, and Gary Lancaster Williams, 60, both of Seattle
…
Hi20° Chance Snow
Lo2° Partly Cloudy
Hi14° Mostly Sunny
Lo2° Mostly Clear
Hi17° Sunny
Lo3° Partly Cloudy
Hi17° Mostly Sunny
Lo6° Mostly Cloudy
Hi16° Mostly Cloudy
Lo7° Mostly Cloudy
Michael Paul Rapparlie, 26, and Charlotte Melanie Leontine Gautier, 23, both of Wenatchee
Bonnie Regina Luketz, 47, and Gary Lancaster Williams, 60, both of Seattle
…