Observations of Traffic Safety report

A Washington Traffic Safety Commission study titled, “Driver Toxicology Testing and the involvement of Marijuana in Fatal Crashes, 2010-2014,” says there’s not enough data yet to draw conclusions about marijuana's role in fatality collisions, but made these observations:

<> In 2014, the combination of alcohol and THC emerged as the most high-risk group of drivers involved in fatal crashes. In the report, THC refers to the psychoactive chemical entering the blood and brain immediately after marijuana use.

<> Of the…