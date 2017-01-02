People & Places

Congratulations

D.A. Davidson & Company has named two financial advisers from the Wenatchee office to the firm’s honors clubs.

♦ Wade Gebers, senior vice president and financial advisor, Chairman’s Council

♦ Robert Johnson, senior vice president and financial advisor, President’s Club

New jobs, new faces

Homchick, Smith and Associations PLLC has promoted the following employees to senior: Carlie Andrade, Kinna Burnett, Taylor Gilbert and Vicki Clive.

Staying on top

Laura Jaecks and Marge Littrell were recently named certified mediators and have joined Wenatchee Valley…