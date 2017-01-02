Gary and Pat Poole of Mansfield recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a family Christmas dinner. They have also planned a trip to Hawaii to celebrate.

Pat Chavez and Gary Poole were married Dec. 27, 1966, in Boise, Idaho.

The couple have lived in Boise and Mansfield during their marriage.

They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Tina Poole of Mansfield; and a daughter and son-in-law, Margo and Eric Smith of East Wenatchee. They have…