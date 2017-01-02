The Wenatchee World

Safety Commission warns drivers about mixing drugs and alcohol

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — Sober driving isn’t just about alcohol anymore.

A study by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission shows that drugs — including pot — are increasingly a factor in fatal crashes across Washington state.

Officials say there’s not enough data yet to determine how much of an impact legalizing pot has had on traffic fatalities. But while fatal crashes involving alcohol alone have gone down, those involving more than one substance are on the rise. And one of the substances…

