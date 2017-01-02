The Wenatchee World

Super-drones and blimp warehouses: Amazon’s sci-fi dreams for drone delivery

by By Angel GonzalezThe Seattle Times
SEATTLE — Amazon.com scientists have dreamed up a scheme straight out of “Voltron,” a 1980s animated show for kids where several vehicles joined together to form an evil-fighting super-robot. In this case it’s a super-drone.

In a patent filing dated Thursday, the e-commerce giant says it wants to build a “collective” unmanned aerial vehicle by having smaller drones stick together in various configurations. That would allow the super-drone to carry “virtually any size, weight, or quantity of items, travel longer…

