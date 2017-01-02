Dear Abby | The dawn of a new year brings joy, hope for new beginnings
Dear Readers: It’s 2017! A new year has arrived, bringing with it our chance for a new beginning.
Today is the day we have an opportunity to discard destructive old habits for healthy new ones, and with that in mind, I will share Dear Abby’s often-requested list of New Year’s Resolutions — which were adapted by my late mother, Pauline Phillips, from the original credo of Al-Anon:
Just for today: I will live through THIS DAY ONLY. I will not…