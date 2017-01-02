The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi20° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo2° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi14° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi17° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo3° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi17° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi16° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo7° Mostly Cloudy

What happened in the state after voters legalized recreational marijuana

by By Christopher IngrahamThe Washington Post
The nation’s first recreational marijuana shop opened nearly three years ago in Colorado. Since then, a growing body of research has shown that the availability of recreational marijuana — in Colorado and elsewhere — is having little to no effect on teens’ propensity to smoke weed.

That’s the conclusion, at least, of the official statistics out of Colorado through 2015. It’s what federal data shows nationwide through this year. And it’s also backed up by other federal surveys of drug…

