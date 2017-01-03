2000 hire saves former hospital executive

WENATCHEE — In 2000, the chief operating officer at Central Washington Hospital, made a critical hire.
Not only would Dr. John Rowles be the main cardiac surgeon at Central Washington Hospital's new cardiac surgery unit, he would save the CEO's life 16 years later.
On Dec. 16, Jack Evans came back to his Sunnyslope home after working out at a local gym. About 9 p.m., the now retired CEO started experiencing what he thought was muscle pain.
"It went across…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.