2000 hire saves former hospital executive

by Dee Riggs
Business
WENATCHEE — In 2000, the chief operating officer at Central Washington Hospital, made a critical hire.

Not only would Dr. John Rowles be the main cardiac surgeon at Central Washington Hospital's new cardiac surgery unit, he would save the CEO's life 16 years later.

On Dec. 16, Jack Evans came back to his Sunnyslope home after working out at a local gym. About 9 p.m., the now retired CEO started experiencing what he thought was muscle pain.

"It went across…

Advertisements

 